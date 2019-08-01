Forgive us if this sounds a little bit like sour grapes, but maybe losing out on a chance to get the federal Bureau of Land Management’s headquarters wasn’t such a big deal after all.

For months, there had been discussions within the federal government about moving the BLM headquarters out of Washington, D.C., to a location somewhere in the West. That made sense to us. After all, most of the federal lands managed by BLM are west of the Mississippi River.

Naturally, we thought that Pueblo would make a great location for a new headquarters. And the prospect of several hundred highly paid federal workers relocating here seemed like it could have a substantial impact on the local economy.

Unfortunately, a “BLM to Pueblo” campaign never seemed to gain much traction, at least in the public eye. Even within our own state, it seemed like our congressional representatives were more interested in lobbying for Grand Junction as a headquarters site.

Well, lo and behold, the feds announced last month that Grand Junction would, in fact, be getting the new headquarters. However, it might not be the gold-plated economic boon it once seemed.

Rather than moving all of the D.C. staff to Grand Junction as a group, they are being reassigned to various offices around the region.

The Grand Junction Sentinel, the community’s newspaper, seemed a little disappointed with the way BLM’s reorganization appears to be playing out.

“When we first contemplated the impact of this move, we imagined the entire Washington, D.C., operation — some 300 federal workers — being transplanted en masse to a campus setting somewhere in the Grand Valley,” the newspaper wrote in an editorial. “That’s not how this is going down. The BLM is moving its top brass, 27 senior-level officials, to Grand Junction, but twice that many workers are moving to Lakewood. Other BLM employees are headed to other western states.”

It’s questionable whether Grand Junction truly will operate as BLM’s nerve center, anyway. This week, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt signed an order naming William Perry Pendley as the BLM’s acting director. According to news reports, Pendley and a few dozen BLM employees apparently will remain in Washington.

Regardless of where BLM’s top brass are based, there have been a lot of questions lately about their intentions toward the federal agency they manage. Pendley himself has been an outspoken public advocate for the sale of federal lands to private interests, which seems to run counter to the role BLM has played historically. If his agenda is to reduce the size and scope of BLM’s influence, then now might not be the best time to be hosting the agency’s operations.

It’s not that Grand Junction is getting nothing. There will be some prestige and economic benefits associated with having the headquarters there. And it’s not that Pueblo is in a position where our community can afford to ignore what appear to be promising opportunities to bring new jobs here.

In this case, though, it seems like Grand Junction was hoping for a giant Powerball jackpot and instead got a few free scratch-off tickets.