A few weeks ago I was driving along Interstate 25 in rush hour traffic. I was paying close attention to the heavy traffic, listening to the radio and reflecting upon the fantastic meeting I had just come from. You know, multi-tasking and multi-thinking.

I was also anxious to get home so I could let the dogs out. My husband was out of town and I was feeling guilty that my little canines had been cooped up in the house all day. On the other hand, I was feeling quite satisfied that I had achieved a very productive and satisfying day.

As my conflicting thoughts swirled around in my mind, suddenly something felt terribly wrong. Confused, I looked down at the dash and saw that all of my indicator lights were on. My car had stalled, right in the middle of I-25 in bumper-to-bumper rush hour traffic!

I did what every responsible, mature, experienced driver would do. I totally freaked out. But even in my panic, somewhere deep in the recesses of my brain my mind went into autopilot. I turned on the flashers, tested the brakes (which weren’t working), screamed like a banshee, put the car in park and tried to restart it. The grinding noise from the engine told me that was definitely not the thing to do. Uh-oh.

More panic accompanied with screaming, followed with wild arm waving and horn blowing to alert the other drivers that I was in trouble so they could give me a wide berth. Then I put the car in neutral and turned the key in the ignition again.

Miracle of miracles, it started. Even more miraculous was that no one hit me, nor did I plow into anyone, either. I guess everyone wanted to steer clear of the crazed redhead screaming and gesticulating wildly behind the wheel of an incapacitated 4-Runner. Wise choice. I drove the rest of the way home without further incident. I didn’t even cry until I walked in the house and hugged my dogs.

The next day, I took my car in to our mechanic. When he did the diagnostics, he discovered that two internal sensors misfired, giving each other conflicting messages. According to my mechanic, they were competing against each other. Since neither one knew what to do, they both freaked out and completely shut down, leaving me helpless and immobilized on the highway, terrified for my safety as well as the safety of my fellow motorists. Basically, the vehicle’s internal computer got its wires crossed. He also assured me it hardly ever happens. Good to know.

However, after I calmed down, I started to think about the situation. I realized that our minds work much the same way as those circuits in my car’s computer. Sometimes we give our own internal circuits conflicting messages about what we really want in life and how we’re going to get there. Oh, there are pathways and checkpoints to keep us on our path, but it’s easy to confuse and overload the system. It’s not that the circuits misfire. They simply can’t process the information they're receiving, and shut down, rendering us helpless and immobilized, unable to move forward, backward, or move at all.

That day on the highway was a powerful lesson for me as well as a reminder to slow down and proceed with caution when life gets too hectic. After all, I don’t want to overload my system. And I certainly don’t want to be rendered incapacitated in this road of life. Ever. Would you?

Cheryl Ilov is the author of “Forever Fit and Flexible: Feeling Fabulous at Fifty and Beyond. She, along with Mike Jaroch, Lisa Reinicke and Sue Viders is a member of the Red Booth Writer's Group. Ilov’s email address is info@cherylilov.com