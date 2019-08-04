I never met Bob Rawlings. The former publisher of The Pueblo Chieftain passed away shortly before my job interview here. But man, have I heard some stories about him. In fact, Steve Henson was telling me one just a few days ago that was tangentially related to an editorial idea we were discussing.

So when I heard an exhibit had been set up that is dedicated to Rawlings’ life, I felt like I had to check it out. And where else would it be besides the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library, so named because of his generous contribution to the building’s construction?

(Side note: Before I moved here, I asked one of my Colorado friends for her impressions about Pueblo. I can’t remember everything she told me, but she did say I really would love the library. And I do.)

I decided to check out the exhibit, titled “Robert Rawlings: A Life in Print,” during my lunch hour last Friday. It doesn’t stick out like a sore thumb, but it isn’t hard to find, either. It’s located on the first floor of the library building at 100 E. Abriendo Ave., in a corner behind the staircase that leads to the upper floors.

As you might expect, the exhibit has a collection of photos, some of Rawlings with political heavyweights like Bob Dole, Ken Salazar and George H.W. Bush, along with narratives about different aspects of his life. He’s described as a “good old-fashioned newspaperman” and “a warrior for water.”

I have a strong affection for good old-fashioned newspaper people because my father was one. As a kid, my dad would take me into the offices of The Tennessean in Nashville, back in an era when stories still were typed on carbon paper and reports from the wire services were transmitted by noisy teletype machines.

The “warrior for water” nickname seems to suit Rawlings well, based on the stories I’ve heard about his passion for protecting Southern Colorado’s water rights.

The narratives cover topics such as his rise through the ranks at the family-run newspaper, starting with his time as a delivery boy and continuing through his long tenure as publisher. There’s also information about his philanthropic work, including his efforts to revive the Colorado State University-Pueblo football program and, of course, his support of the library.

I learned some tidbits about him that I didn’t know, including his athletic career as a baseball player, tennis player and golfer. I also learned about his time in the Navy, which helps me better understand his determination to get the USS Pueblo returned from North Korea. (That’s an interest I share, by the way.)

Part of the exhibit is interactive, so people who wish to can see video footage from the library building’s groundbreaking and its grand opening.

In addition to photos and newspaper clippings, there are some other items of interest on display, including his Eagle Scout pin, one of his electric typewriters, a plaque commemorating his induction into the Colorado Business Hall of Fame and a United States flag dedicated to Rawlings that once was flown over the U.S. Capitol building.

Even though I probably spent more time studying the exhibit than most people will, it only took me a few minutes to examine just about everything.

Maybe because I never worked for Rawlings, I have a more favorable view of him than I would have if I did. I know that I’m speaking with great understatement when I say that many people in the community didn’t share all of his political views. And, like many good old-fashioned newspaper people, he sounds like someone who might have been tough to work for at times. Particularly if you happened to be one of those who previously held my position at this newspaper.

Still, whether or not you agreed with his words or actions, I have yet to find anyone who’s questioned his passion and commitment to making Pueblo a better place.

Since the Rawlings family no longer owns this newspaper, I was under no obligation to write this column. However, had the Rawlings family not kept this newspaper going for so many decades, it might not have been around for me to get a job here a little more than two years ago.

For that, I feel like I owe Rawlings and his family a certain amount of respect and gratitude. And if you’re a reader of this newspaper, maybe you feel that way, too.

Blake Fontenay, The Chieftain's opinion page editor, is new to Pueblo. His column, Pueblo 101, describes what it's like to see the city through the eyes of a newcomer. To make comments or offer suggestions on what he should try next, email him at bfontenay@chieftain.com.