The Medal of Honor Museum is looking for a new home. And Pueblo isn’t one of the sites under consideration.

Think about how ridiculous that is. The museum currently is located aboard the USS Yorktown in Mount Pleasant, S.C. However, there are plans in the works to build a $150 million land-based museum.

The foundation that oversees the museum has narrowed the list of finalists to Denver and Arlington, Texas, a suburb of Dallas. Other sites that were considered included New York City, San Diego and Washington, D.C.

But apparently not Pueblo, the “Home of Heroes,” which has been home to four Congressional Medal of Honor recipients. Not Pueblo, site of the Center for American Values. Not Pueblo, which twice has hosted the Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s national convention.

This just doesn’t make any sense. Pueblo has a long history of supporting veterans. If that museum were located here, it would immediately become one of the community’s most treasured amenities. Would the same be true in Denver or Arlington, both of which have numerous other cultural assets?

The foundation is supposed to make a decision by October. Which means there’s still time to reconsider the choices of the finalists. If history and tradition mean anything, then surely Pueblo deserves serious consideration as a potential site.