Will the real cowards

please stand up?

The president is more than a coward. "Moscow Mitch" and the Republican senators are "the party of cowards." The worst cowards are the people who know what's happening at the southern border, but turn the other way. The people who blame the Democrats for everything instead of holding this president accountable for his bad policies and bad behavior. And then the people who have to keep telling themselves that President Donald Trump is a great leader. These people are the real cowards.

Theresa Padilla, Pueblo

A veteran who can't ignore

his disillusionment

I did something today that I thought I would never do. I took all the awards and decorations I received during a 25-year career in the military out of my office and put them away in a box.

Why? Well, when I served, I was proud to do so. I thought I was protecting the greatest nation on Earth. Everywhere I went, I encountered people who thought that we were the light of the world, a nation founded on ideas where one could be anything one wanted to be.

It is clear that we can no longer make that claim. Our citizens are no longer safe anywhere. Our children are shot down in their schools and it is no longer safe to go outside of one's home without weapons.

Our roads, bridges, railroads and airports are crumbling to dust. We no longer welcome the poor huddled masses yearning to breath free. The rest of the world no longer thinks of us as the United States of America. Rather, they think of us as a group of crazy people with guns. As our president would tweet: "Sad."

Don Simpson, Pueblo

A booming economy doesn't mean

prosperity is shared by all

A recent letter was published under the headline, “Why are conditions so bad if the economy is booming?”

I believe the answer is that a common practice is to confuse the economy with the public good. The economy is the 1 percent or 2 percent of the country who have rigged the political and financial structure so that earnings gains have accrued to them, not to the public at large.

Just seeing how unions have been undermined for the last 40 years reflects how the middle class has stopped expanding as it was following the Great Depression. Watching how the United States Senate refuses to consider an increase in the minimum wage of $7.25 shows how Congress has been conditioned to do the bidding of the rich. There is strong public support for an increase and the House of Representatives has sent such a bill to the Senate.

We have a nation where the three richest people have acquired wealth that exceeds the wealth of the poorest 50 percent of the citizens. Such inequality explains why a booming stock market, and even low unemployment, does not result in a feeling of economic stability for many.

Don Thompson, Alamosa