Don't wait for a special wish to happen, make the goal one of causing many to happen at once.

According to the dictionary a dilemma is "a difficult or persistent problem, such as unemployment." Another definition of dilemma is "a choice or a situation involving choice between equally unsatisfactory alternatives." It's no surprise, then, that we naturally want to avoid dilemmas as much as possible.

I, on the other hand, would like to make the case for dilemmas as good things. So good, in fact, that you actively and consciously work to create them!

How did I come by way of this insight and approach? It has its roots in the same problem that the dictionary used, "unemployment." The lesson came from my own job-seeking experiences and those of others I observed.

For example, you have a great interview for the job you most covet, then you place yourself on hold, waiting for the offer to arrive. Weeks might go by, and then in the end you are told that someone else got the job. Not only are you devastated with a sinking morale, you have lost weeks of momentum towards other possibilities and opportunities.

My answer and solution to this situation is to create a dilemma. That is to say, put all your energy to creating a serious logjam of possibilities. It was born as a way of motivating myself and others to intentionally put yourself in a desirable position. Yes, desirable, not awkward or confusing, but desirable and sought for. I came to realize that achieving such a level of conflicts is itself the goal that ultimately leads to success.

Strive for and celebrate the day when you have too many positive choices. Can you think of situations when not creating enough options had adverse consequences? When you did "flood the zone" and create a dilemma, what was the outcome?

I had a client just recently who told me his business had two outstanding candidates for a position and that they were bringing them both in for final interviews. I asked when those interviews were scheduled. Over the next week to 10 days was the answer. I highly recommended that they strive to come up with two more great candidates in the meantime. They did and, though they hired one of the original two candidates, they created a position for one of the additional two they had sourced.

Too many outstanding, qualified candidates to choose from — what a great dilemma!

Though I have focused on finding a job or finding someone for a job, the idea of creating a dilemma of too many good options has many applications in life. It's one of those simple lessons that all of us has the ability to put into practice in our everyday lives. I hope it helps you!

Mike Jaroch is the author of "Extraordinary Lessons From An Ordinary Life." He, along with Cheryl Ilov, Lisa Reinicke and Sue Viders, is a member of the Red Booth Writer's Group. Jaroch's email address is mmjaroch@comcast.net