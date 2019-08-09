Every once in a while, I look at my bank balance and wonder where the heck my money goes. Luckily, the bank notifies me when I’m close to running out. But it’s really amazing how, if you don’t pay really close attention to your budget, you waste money on things that aren’t really critical to your continued existence, and then you don’t have the funds you need for necessary items like water and electricity.

Interestingly enough, the same thing happens to the government. In the case of Pueblo County, for instance, the Colorado revised statutes spell out in specific detail exactly what the county is mandated to provide for its citizens with the funds collected from taxes, fees, etc. (I assume the city has the same kind of obligations, but I didn’t look it up.)

Those mandated items are just what you would expect them to be — things like safe water to drink, good roads and streets to drive on, safe bridges to cross, wastewater processing, adequate fire protection, safety (law enforcement) and on and on. The county, unlike the city, is also required by law to provide a jail.

So you elect city and county representatives whom you trust to be good custodians of your taxes. You pay the taxes you are ordered to pay and you assume your elected representatives are using that tax money to provide for you all the things they are ordered by the statutes to provide for you.

When was the last time you actually read the city or county budget? I’m not familiar with the city budget, but I have a pretty clear working knowledge of the county budget. I have attended every county budget hearing for the last five or six years and have a copy of the approved budget for each of those years.

In addition, since I attend every Pueblo County Commission meeting and work session, I’m aware of all the times throughout the year that money is spent on non-budgeted items.

I want to preface my next comments by saying I have nothing against charities and nonprofit tax-exempt organizations. Many of them do fantastic work in the community and I applaud them for that.

However, I believe charities and non-profits should operate just like churches — they should get their financial support from their members and others who believe as they do, or whatever fundraisers they choose to hold. All governments are prohibited from donating taxpayer funds to religious groups and I believe charities and nonprofits and other non-taxed entities should be treated exactly the same way.

If you check the 2019 Pueblo County budget, you will see that more than $1.5 million has been set aside for donation to various nonprofit tax-exempt organizations. And there will be more requests throughout the year that will raise that figure even higher.

If the county has enough money to give away more than $1.5 million, then why hasn’t every washed-out county road been paved, every county bridge repaired? Why are people who work at the county jail standing in a foot of water and sewage trying to do their jobs and driving sheriff’s vehicles with almost 300,000 miles on them that are breaking down on the way to answering calls? Why do county employees at the sheriff’s office consistently leave to join the Pueblo city police because the county “can’t afford’ to pay a competitive wage?

Remember, that’s your money.

Since retiring from careers as an insurance executive and a senior management executive of a large multi-use entertainment venue, Emily Price keeps busy as an activist and community advocate for social and political causes.