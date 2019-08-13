Small aircraft are more secure

than recent article implied

Your July 30 wire service story ("U.S. issues hacking security alert for small planes") missed or mischaracterized some key points about small-airplane security.

First, your article pointed to a recent Department of Homeland Security notice, inferring it was focused only on cybersecurity concerns for small “general aviation” aircraft, when the fact is, the notice applies to all aircraft, from airliners on down.

Second, the story — which included not a single aviation-industry source — arguably misrepresented the nature of the potential security breach involved. For example, the piece failed to fully explain that for the scenario to occur, an individual would need to actually board an aircraft, dismantle its avionics system, locate a certain, small piece of technology and effectively disable it.

The reason such a relatively complex scenario hasn’t unfolded — the reason Transportation Security Administration audits never have found general aviation airplanes to be a security concern — is that the industry always has made security a top priority, with a host of measures that harden aircraft from threats. An Airport Watch program includes a toll-free reporting number directly to the TSA. Pilots carry tamper-resistant, government issued identification and passengers on many general aviation flights undergo strict background checks. The government cross checks records for airmen and monitors aircraft sales to find suspicious activity.

These are the facts about general aviation security. It’s unfortunate your readers might have been led to believe otherwise.

Ed Bolen, Washington, D.C.

Come celebrate

animal shelter's reopening

On behalf of our team at Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, we are overjoyed to once again be back in the Pueblo community, continuing our important work. For 17 years, HSPPR has risen to the challenge of providing compassionate animal sheltering and law enforcement services to Pueblo by helping more than 100,000 homeless and abused animals.

We invite you to come celebrate with us and learn more about how we’re making a difference at our homecoming grand reopening event Aug. 17 at our Pueblo campus, 4600 Eagleridge Place. Join us for a community open house from noon until 5 p.m., including adoption specials, giveaways, tours, treats and more.

As an independent local nonprofit, HSPPR has demonstrated unwavering commitment to Pueblo by providing life-saving programs far beyond the scope of our contract. We currently are providing full animal law enforcement services, lost-and-found help, animal sheltering services, adoptions and more. We plan to have our volunteer program, a behavior program, a trap-neuter-return program and public veterinary wellness services up and running again by the end of the year.

HSPPR is creating a safe and healthy community for pets and people through socially conscious sheltering. We are grateful to you, the people of Pueblo, for your confidence and support over the years and ask for your continued support through adoptions, donations and volunteer hours. Together we can carry out our mission of ensuring a compassionate community where animals and people are cared for and valued.

Jan McHugh-Smith, Pueblo