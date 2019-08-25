While educational leaders may have different perspectives on our industry’s issues, one thing we all agree on is the importance of school and campus safety. Ensuring that schools are secure environments requires a shared commitment from states, school boards, employees, students and communities.

Pueblo may not have been directly impacted by the recent shootings in Ohio and Texas, but it is difficult for many of us not to feel vulnerable because of these acts. We want all of you — our parents, students, staff and the greater community — to know that the most important consideration we have every day is the well being of our students and employees.

All students and educators have a right to attend schools that are safe and conducive to learning. As Pueblo County’s educational leaders, we have pledged to support each other and our respective schools with the goal of strengthening the education system in Pueblo. Our commitment to safety is one component of that resolve.

We partner closely with our local public safety agencies to ensure we have the support necessary to protect our schools. We engage regularly in table-top exercises, as well as other simulations and drills, so we can respond appropriately if an emergency occurs.

In addition, early intervention is critical. An extensive amount of research proves that communication is a major key to preventing campus violence. Faculty, staff and students always are reminded to trust their instincts and report any suspicious activity to school safety officials.

Each of us recognizes how mental health impacts the development of our students. Both of our K-12 school districts and our colleges offer a network of support services for students as well as employees. We have developed partnerships with community agencies to provide everything from therapeutic mentoring to on-campus behavioral health professionals.

We believe it is vital that we continue to improve our ability to offer more of these crucial resources. It is up to us to create a culture of safety, acceptance and connection within our schools. We must provide every member of our campus communities with an environment that allows them to thrive.

We take great pride in the diverse nature of our institutions and work to ensure that they are inclusive and welcoming to all people. Because of how we interact with and develop our students, they leave our respective schools with the ability to think critically and with a greater understanding for each other — two abilities that can effect the positive change we need now in our community, state and country.

Please know that you can always contact us if you have concerns. If you suspect that something isn’t right, it is best to speak up immediately. Let us know so that we can act quickly. The welfare and success of our students and employees is everyone’s business.

We look forward to a tremendous school year. Pueblo County is a great place to live and, by working together, we will continue to make it a safer, more welcoming community for everyone.

Patty Erjavec is the president of Pueblo Community College. Charlotte Macaluso is the superintendent of Pueblo School District 60. Timothy Mottet is the president of Colorado State University-Pueblo. Ed Smith is the superintendent of Pueblo County School District 70.