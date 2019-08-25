Well, OK. According to a recent poll, Puebloans overwhelmingly support the idea of dumping Black Hills Energy and replacing the private company with some other electricity provider.

The poll, conducted by San Francisco-based Change Research, indicated that 43 percent of local residents would strongly support ditching Black Hills and another 29 percent said they would “somewhat” support such a move. Almost one-fifth of the poll respondents weren’t sure of their positions, with the rest either neutral or opposed to the idea.

In a separate question, 42 percent of respondents said they view Black Hills “very unfavorably” and another 28 percent viewed the company “somewhat unfavorably.” Almost one-fifth were neutral on that question, with the rest saying they viewed Black Hills “somewhat favorably” or “very favorably.”

That sounds like a pretty clear mandate, provided you trust the poll results. As we know, polls can be skewed to produce particular outcomes, depending on what questions respondents are asked and how the questions are phrased.

But let’s assume that the results accurately reflect the mood of our community. It’s clear the respondents who want to get rid of Black Hills believe the company can be replaced with a provider that would offer lower rates and equal or better customer service.

Beyond some wishful thinking, where’s the evidence of that? To this point, no one has come forward with a viable plan for what would come next. Do people really want to trust their electrical future to some mystery provider behind Door No. 2? People might not like what they see on their electric bills now, but at least they don’t have to read them by candlelight.

So, about that plan. The city has a deadline of Aug. 11, 2020, to decide if it wants to end its contract with Black Hills before the scheduled termination date in 2030. That means it would be too late to put a ballot question about ending the contract on the November 2020 ballot. And it's probably too late to put the question on the ballot this November.

Should the City Council decide to put the question on the ballot next year, it could be done during a special election. That would come at an expense to taxpayers. And it probably would be an election that would generate low voter turnout, which is not something you want when an issue this important is at stake.

Colorado’s presidential primary elections in March probably will generate higher turnouts, but it wouldn't be legal to add a local ballot measure to those.

Can the dump-Black Hills crowd come up a reasonable alternative in time to schedule a special election? We’re skeptical. If Black Hills detractors are thinking Pueblo city government could fill the void, we’re wondering what examples they can provide of the city doing anything that ambitious on a tight timeline.

It’s OK to not love Black Hills. It’s even OK to wish there were a better option out there. However, it would be reckless to jettison a proven electricity provider based only on the blind hope that there’s something better waiting right around the corner.