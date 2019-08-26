When Colorado State University-Pueblo officials announced plans last fall to become “The People’s University of the Southwest United States,” we have to admit that we weren’t quite sure what that meant.

As it was explained then, the basic idea was that CSU-Pueblo would strive to be an accessible and affordable option for anyone in the region who was interested in receiving a higher education. Which seemed like a goal the university should have been trying to meet anyway, without presenting it in the form of a revised mission statement.

But now, as a new academic year begins, “The People’s University” concept is starting to come into a little bit clearer focus. The CSU System Board of Governors recently provided a big boost toward that end by agreeing to contribute $7.8 million to CSU-Pueblo over the next two years.

Timothy Mottet, the university’s president, said some of that money will be used to partner with local businesses on apprenticeship programs for CSU-Pueblo students. The funding will allow the university to subsidize a portion of the wages the businesses will pay to apprentices from CSU-Pueblo.

The university is planning to expand its work-study program to help students fund their own education, provide more intensive academic advising and emphasize interdisciplinary learning through capstone and internship experiences.

Mottet said some money provided by the board of governors will be used to invest in areas that can help the university generate more funding on its own. These areas include gift officers, grant writers and upgraded athletic facilities, all of which potentially can produce revenue to support academic programs.

Perhaps even more intriguing are the university’s plans to maintain office space at Watertower Place, a Downtown building that’s being renovated by CSU-Pueblo alumnus Ryan McWilliams.

Mottet said those plans are tied into the university’s desire to become more deeply embedded in the community. That’s an admirable goal, considering that some Puebloans see CSU-Pueblo as “that school on the hill” that has little to do with their lives.

The location at Watertower Place will make it easier for CSU-Pueblo to offer some classes Downtown. Also, it may create new opportunities for students to connect with start-up businesses that could provide new jobs in our ever-changing economy.

Mottet said offering classed Downtown will assist the university in its efforts to reach out to nontraditional students, such as those who may have graduated from high school years ago, but for one reason or another never completed their college degrees.

That’s an idea that has a lot of merit. Mottet said about 15 percent of Pueblo residents have baccalaureate degrees, compared with 25 percent of residents statewide. Also, he said that 24 percent of Pueblo residents 25 years or older have taken some college courses, but haven’t finished their degrees.

Increasing the number of college graduates living in Pueblo could provide economic benefits for the whole community in the form of new and better-paying jobs in the future.

We’re still not certain exactly what “The People’s University” will look like by 2028, the target date for conversion referenced in its mission statement. However, from what we’re learning as plans evolve, this may be a more promising initiative than it seemed at first glance.