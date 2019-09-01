“Well, I’m headed off to the red-light district,” I told my wife on a recent Saturday evening.

I can’t remember exactly what her response was, but she didn’t express as much concern about my plans as you might expect.

While I was, in fact, going to a part of Pueblo with a reputation as a hotbed (so to speak) of the sex trade industry, I was getting there a few decades too late to actually participate in the activities that took place there. If I were so inclined. Which, for the record, I am not.

But when Spencer Little, the coordinator of the Pueblo Heritage Museum, asked if I wanted to go along on one of his “Ladies of the Night” tours, I was intrigued. It sounded like a chance to learn about some local history not likely to be found in chamber of commerce brochures.

That hunch turned out to be correct. Little’s narration as I and a couple of dozen other curiosity seekers walked along the Union Avenue Historic District gave me insights into a side of Pueblo I’ve never seen and knew little about.

His tour focused on the period of time from the 1870s until around World War I, when Union Avenue attracted a decidely different type of window shoppers.

At the start of the tour, Little urged us to clear our minds of biases we might have about the prostitution trade taking place in seedy rooms inhabited by women who were less-than-willing participants. Actually, Little said many of the brothels featured ritzy parlors and nicely appointed bedrooms. The women of that era willingly chose the profession because it was one of the most economically profitable jobs they could have in a male-dominated business world.

Little said the pool of clients back then was large. It included mill workers, farmers and travelers waiting in Pueblo for their trains to arrive. Which gives a whole new meaning to the term “layover.”

Most of the historic buildings along Union Avenue have two stories. In those years, it wasn’t unusual for the lower levels of the buildings to have some sort of “legitimate” businesses, such as shops or saloons, while the upper levels were used by sex trade workers.

“It’s easier to say which ones weren’t brothels than which were,” Little said.

People who owned the buildings along Union didn’t have a problem renting space for brothels, primarily because they knew the madams were making enough money to pay their bills, Little said.

Prostitution was illegal then, but Little said police often would extort kickbacks from madams and prostitutes in exchange for looking the other way from what they were doing.

While the thriving sex trade seemed pretty much like an open secret, it still was frowned upon in some quarters. Some of the buildings had side entrances that allowed johns to come and go on the sly.

There also were campaigns to raise awareness about the dangers of contracting sexually transmitted diseases through prostitution. One used the slogan, “One night with Venus, a year with Mercury,” which was a reference to the use of mercury as a treatment for syphilis.

Little’s description of the precautions some of the prostitutes took to make their carnal transactions more sanitary probably doesn’t bear repeating in a family newspaper.

The sex trade during that time period used a somewhat unusual payment system. Johns would pay madams in cash, in exchange for which they received brass tokens. The johns then gave the brass tokens to the prostitutes in exchange for services rendered.

The era produced its share of lore, including the story about an overweight madam who had to be rescued from a second-floor window during the Flood of 1921 and the brothel that was burned to the ground in a mysterious fire just after it had undergone extensive renovations.

Prostitutes frequently moved from town to town — and some of them convinced local newspapers to publish obituaries that falsely advertised their deaths. Little said he wasn’t sure why they did that, although it might have been a way to keep anyone from coming to look for them.

Another interesting bit of trivia: Little said the section of Union running through Mesa Junction was renamed Colorado Avenue because wealthy mansion owners there didn’t want to be associated with the sex trade.

All in all, the tour was quite a learning experience. Even if it left me wondering where all those brass tokens might be found today.

Blake Fontenay, The Chieftain's opinion page editor, is new to Pueblo. His column, Pueblo 101, describes what it's like to see the city through the eyes of a newcomer. To make comments or offer suggestions on what he should try next, email him at bfontenay@chieftain.com.