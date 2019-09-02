Eating meat shows

a Nazi mentality

Sept. 1 marked 80 years since Adolf Hitler invaded Poland and started World War II. Three years later, he launched the Holocaust that murdered 6 million European Jews.

A key question facing historians is how could an enlightened society that produced our civilization’s greatest philosophers, poets, painters and composers also produce its most notorious mass murderers, along with millions of ordinary upstanding citizens who just went along. Was the Holocaust a peculiarly German phenomenon, or are other enlightened societies capable? How about our own American society?

Jewish Nobel Laureate Isaac Bashevis Singer gave a clear answer when he wrote: “To the animals, all people are Nazis.” Singer’s message is that we are all capable of oppressing the more vulnerable sentient beings in our midst, frequently without even thinking about it.

Our own enlightened society has translated the arbitrary Nazi dictum "the Christian lives, the Jew dies" into an equally arbitrary "the dog lives, the pig dies." Only the victims' names have been changed. The blissful, self-serving ignorance of the death camps and slaughterhouses in our midst remains.

Our very first step on the long road to end all oppression should be to drop animals from our menus.

Tony Zaragoza, Pueblo

Recall petitioners are

fighting a lost cause

The so-called "recall petitioners" can be described in two words: Sore losers.

Just because your ilk can't put good candidates on the table, why waste hundreds of thousands of dollars to prove otherwise? Then to use Walmart and the Colorado State Fairgrounds as venues to pursue your ill-perceived agenda is outrageous.

Why not use your time and money you spend on T-shirts and pamphlets to make Pueblo and Colorado better? Now, if you would put the effort toward ridding us of the person residing at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington, D.C., I would wholeheartedly support you. For now, get over it.

William Drury, Pueblo

Sen. Leroy Garcia embodies

what a public servant should be

State Sen. Leroy Garcia, a former United States Marine who honorably served our country in Iraq, a proven leader with exceptionally good judgement and character, a man of strong faith and family, should not be recalled by the voters of Senate District 3. In fact, Colorado needs more public servants and elected officials like Sen. Garcia, who exemplifies and defines the term “public servant.”

In 2012, while serving as a Bent County commissioner, I received a call from newly elected Garcia almost immediately after his election victory, asking how he could help mitigate the closure of the Fort Lyon Correctional Facility. The task of re-purposing the Fort Lyon campus turned out to be a laborious effort and one with many challenges. Garcia, not to be deterred by time or hard work, collaborated with both Republicans and Democrats to find a new purpose and mission for Fort Lyon.

Finally, in the closing days of the 2013 legislative session, a bill sponsored by freshman Rep. Leroy Garcia was passed and signed into law by then-Gov. John Hickenlooper. Garcia’s bill led to the opening of the Fort Lyon Supportive Residential Community. The Fort Lyon community program provides recovery-oriented transitional housing to homeless men and women from all across Colorado.

Without question, Sen. Garcia is the epitome of President John F. Kennedy’s most famous quote: “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.” Sen. Garcia has served us well. He deserves our support.

Bill Long, Las Animas