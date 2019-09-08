Forgive the New Mexicans, for they know not what they do.

OK, maybe we don’t have to forgive them just yet. First, we should teach them a lesson about green chile that they should have learned a long time ago.

The New Mexico Tourism Department has launched a marketing campaign, scheduled to run this month and next, extolling the virtues of their locally grown Hatch chile. Such as they are.

The campaign will include billboard advertisements and television commercials, both in New Mexico and here in Colorado. In their blatantly untrue propaganda, the New Mexicans are claiming their chile is better than ours.

They call New Mexico the Land of Enchantment? It’s more like the Land of Confusion.

Their campaign invites side-by-side comparison between the two types of chile. And, assuming it ever happens, that’s not going to end well for our neighbors to the south.

Still, they have thrown down the gauntlet. And as The Dude in “The Big Lebowski” said: “This aggression will not stand, man.”

We encourage Colorado’s tourism officials to respond with a campaign of their own, pointing out the error of the New Mexicans’ ways. They’ve proclaimed themselves to be “the Chile Capital of the World.” Well, fine. Then let’s call Colorado “the Chile Capital of the Universe.”

Remember, New Mexico’s chile wasn’t getting national media attention a few days ago when the World Slopper Eating Championship was held at the Colorado State Fair. Our chile was.

Does New Mexico even have a signature dish that features its chile? Hatch chile seems better suited for use as a garnish that gets tossed out when a meal is over, like the dried and wilted lettuce leaves on an appetizer plate.

Of course, if New Mexicans wanted to disprove this, the best way to do that would be a head-to-head taste test. Our governor, Jared Polis, suggested such a competition a few weeks back. Although the New Mexicans indicated at the time that they were interested, there’s been no resolution as to when and where the epic showdown would take place.

“We have been working through the Colorado governor’s office with the New Mexico governor’s office to try to escalate this or finalize this into a chile challenge,” said Donielle Kitzman, executive director of the Pueblo Chile Growers Association. “We’ve really kind of hit some road blocks with them pretty regularly. ... We kind of felt like they just didn’t want to do it because they know the truth. They can continue to make cheap shots without actually coming to the table, per se, and seeing what chile actually is best.”

Kitzman’s remarks may be as spicy as our chile, but they ring true. If Hatch chile is so great, why aren’t the New Mexicans willing to participate in a taste test to prove it? We already know the answer to that question.

No amount of advertising is going to change the reality that New Mexicans just aren’t willing to accept.

If they don’t want to put their chile where their mouths are, then maybe New Mexico needs to change its official state bird from the roadrunner to the chicken.