U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner returned to Washington D.C., this week without having answered questions about a number of issues that need his leadership. Where is Sen. Gardner on issues like advancing our state’s outdoor economy, protecting and conserving lands for future generations, and ensuring Colorado is part of the climate change solution through better public lands management?

These questions are especially important to those in Southern Colorado who have built businesses focused on outdoor recreation, communities that rely on drinking water from our national forests and those who choose to call places like Pueblo home because of the close proximity to public lands where we can hunt, fish, ride bikes or take our families on picnics.

Now that Congress has reconvened, Sen. Gardner has the opportunity to answer Coloradans' questions about these issues and what they mean to the future of cities like Pueblo. His leadership, or lack thereof, will speak volumes.

Unfortunately, if the senator’s lackluster record on conservation issues is any sign, Coloradans should be concerned. To date, his voting record is way out of step with his constituents.

According to a detailed analysis by Conservation Colorado, “Sen. Gardner has voted against policies to protect clean air and water, supported the interests of fossil fuel companies above Colorado’s taxpayers, fought against common-sense laws to limit carbon and air pollution, and helped swing open the doors to America’s public lands for mining and drilling operations.” In fact, he has voted against the environment four out of every five times.

Here at The Wilderness Society, we wonder whether he will continue to walk lockstep with President Donald Trump's administration, which is hell bent on undermining conservation and recreation opportunities, or whether he plans to defend our western way of life.

We ask, where is Sen. Gardner on protecting public lands?

Coloradans have been asking the senator to lend his support to move the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Economy Act (CORE Act) forward. The CORE Act, introduced by Sen. Michael Bennet and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, would protect 400,000 acres of Colorado’s most treasured public lands, including watersheds and wildlife habitat along the Continental Divide, three popular fourteeners and the ranching and recreation lands of the Thompson Divide. The bill would also create the first ever “national historic landscape” to protect the military heritage at Camp Hale.

Where is Sen. Gardner on William Perry Pendley? Recently, Pendley was named the acting director of the Bureau of Land Management, handing temporary authority over hundreds of millions of acres of public lands to an extremist who has supported efforts to sell off public lands. If Pendley is eventually chosen to lead the BLM permanently by a Senate confirmation vote, it will be an unprecedented instance of a land sell-off enthusiast taking over the resources he is sworn to protect and manage. Sen. Gardner should make it clear that Mr. Pendley’s nomination would be a non-starter. He is the wrong person to manage the BLM.

Where is Sen. Gardner on climate change? He touted his participation in a new Republican-led caucus focused on climate change, yet he consistently has supported an energy-above-all-else agenda that puts dirty energy above our health and well being. Despite evidence that energy development on public lands is responsible for almost one quarter of the country’s climate-damaging pollution, Colorado is facing an unprecedented attack by opening up millions of acres to new oil and gas development.

The Trump administration proposed a management plan for Western Colorado’s public lands that would open 95 percent of the area to new oil and gas leasing, including the North Fork Valley where agriculture, recreation and tourism drive the economy. In addition, the administration proposed a plan for Eastern Colorado — including lands not far from Pueblo — that would leave 98 percent of the area open to leasing and strip protective measures for lands along the Arkansas River Valley. Sen. Gardner has been silent on these attacks.

Time and again, Sen. Gardner has been silent or on the wrong side of votes to protect public lands, recreation opportunities and our quality of life in Colorado. The next few months will provide Sen. Gardner a chance to do better by supporting the CORE Act, opposing Mr. Pendley, taking meaningful action on climate change and opposing this administration’s “drill everywhere” approach for our shared public lands. Hopefully, his upcoming actions will help us better understand where he stands on critical Colorado issues.

Jim Ramey is the Colorado state director for The Wilderness Society, where he works to advance conservation policies and protect places too wild to drill. He enjoys exploring public lands across Colorado with his wife, Lindsey, and their dog, Crackers. For more information, visit wilderness.org/about-us/jim-ramey