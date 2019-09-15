Last weekend was the start of the National Football League season, a time-honored American tradition. So where was I last Sunday afternoon? Out in a weed patch in the country, miles from any television set, searching for amorous arachnids.

Call me crazy, but when I heard about the great tarantula migration happening this month south of La Junta, I had to check it out.

Through various news reports and internet research, I learned that this is the time of year when thousands of male Oklahoma brown tarantulas descend on the area to find true love. Although they’re active throughout the month, scientists say the peak of the season was last Tuesday, which I guess is the tarantula equivalent to Valentine’s Day.

The males seek out partners who live in burrows around the Comanche National Grassland, with most of the hot-and-heavy action occurring right before sunset. So that’s where I decided to head.

And I took my 12-year-old granddaughter Halley Graham along with me because I thought it would be fun to see what her reaction would be.

Beyond knowing the general direction we were heading, I really didn’t have a strategy. I imagined that when we got there, we might see hordes of the menacing-looking critters scurrying across the road like a scene out of a B-grade horror movie.

I probably should mention here that if you’re thinking about checking out these tarantulas for yourself, it’s best not to do too much research. If you read about them on Wikipedia, you’ll discover that tarantulas can vary in size from as small as a fingernail to “as large as a dinner plate.” As for eating habits, “the biggest tarantulas sometimes kill and consume small vertebrates such as lizards, mice, bats, birds and small snakes.”

And yeah, some are poisonous. The venom of some species apparently can cause hallucinations.

Of course, reading all of this information is a bit like going on WebMD to learn about that rash on your leg and discovering that you may have an incurable illness that will kill you in about five minutes.

In truth, the Oklahoma brown tarantulas typically have leg spans of “only” 4 or 5 inches, which is still bigger than anything you want crawling around your car, but a good bit smaller than a dinner plate. They mostly eat small insects. As for the effects of their bite, I wasn’t planning to find out.

As we passed through La Junta, we saw no signs of acknowledgement that tarantula season was in full force. If I could make a suggestion to our neighbors there, it would be to hold some type of celebration each year to mark the occasion. A Tarantula-palooza, if you will.

Anyway, when we got to the grassland, we saw no swarming hordes. So I went with Plan B, which was to look for other people staring at the ground, in hopes they would find tarantulas for us. That paid off almost immediately.

We came upon a cluster of people who were watching and photographing a pair of tarantulas who were letting nature take its course. Oh, one more tidbit I learned from my research: Tarantula sex is complicated. I didn’t completely understand what I was seeing, but the tarantulas seemed to be enjoying themselves.

“I think I’m going to cry,” one of the onlookers said. I couldn’t get that emotional about a process that makes more spiders, but it was interesting to watch.

After it was over, the female retreated into her burrow and the male crawled off either to die or brag about the encounter on Facebook. Whatever spiders do.

We drove a little farther into the grassland and saw another group of people gathered around something, with cameras at the ready. It turned out to be not a tarantula, but a rattlesnake. Which is the only thing other than tarantulas that could make wading around in the tall grass more disconcerting.

We only saw one more tarantula on the trip, who was wandering aimlessly along Highway 109. I’m sure there were many more out there, but since I was wearing Crocs and Halley was wearing sandals, we didn’t want to stray too far from the road.

She handled the experience like a champ, by the way. She seemed a lot more concerned about the lightning we were seeing in the distance than the tarantulas.

To sum it up, it was worth a look. After all, the Denver Broncos didn’t play until Monday last week.

Blake Fontenay, The Chieftain's opinion page editor, is new to Pueblo. His column, Pueblo 101, describes what it's like to see the city through the eyes of a newcomer. To make comments or offer suggestions on what he should try next, email him at bfontenay@chieftain.com.