The annual Chile & Frijoles Festival is just around the corner, and we couldn’t be more excited for what’s in store as we celebrate 25 years of Southern Colorado tradition! From Friday to next Sunday, we expect more than 150,000 festival goers to flood the Union Avenue Historic District in celebration of our region’s famed Pueblo chile and homegrown produce.

As always, locals and visitors will be treated to the aroma of roasting chiles and an impressive lineup of can’t-miss Southern Colorado tastes, sights and sounds. This year, we’re thrilled to have Black Hills Energy on board as our new title sponsor. By taking over as the presenting sponsor and providing extra support, contributions and outreach to new markets, Black Hills not only has allowed us to continue to showcase what makes Southern Colorado so special, but helped us to create more buzz around the festival than ever before.

We also have other reason to believe this will be the biggest year yet, courtesy of a friendly yet heated chile rivalry with our neighbors to the south. We agree with Gov. Jared Polis that the Pueblo chile is far superior in flavor and texture than that of the Hatch chile, but of course, we welcome New Mexicans with open arms to our harvest celebration. We promise they won’t be disappointed.

We also encourage Puebloans and all Southern Coloradans to show up in full force and send a strong message of Pueblo chile pride. Let’s show them what all the fuss is about.

More than 220 street vendors and historic district Merchants will set up shop along Union Avenue, which means there will be no shortage of Pueblo chile-inspired products and food to enjoy. From signature chile wraps to chile-infused beer and margaritas, there’s something to delight everyone in the family.

Visitors also can venture over to the Rusler Produce Frijoles Farmers Market, located along central Main Street and Alan Hamel Boulevard, for a taste of award-winning peppers from seven local farm stands.

Longstanding traditions and favorites will also make a return this year. Festival goers will have a chance to prove they can handle the heat in the jalapeno eating contest or take home the title for the cutest pup in town in the Chihuahuas on Parade event.

We’re also pleased to welcome back Pueblo Community College’s award-winning culinary arts department this year. Chefs and their aspiring students will be on hand to demonstrate how to prepare flavorful dishes using farm-fresh local produce and the Pueblo chile. Make sure to stop by the Credit Union of Colorado tent between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to and snag a few free samples and some helpful tips.

If you prefer to show off your own cooking chops, you won’t want to miss out on the annual chile and salsa showdown at the Pueblo Convention Center, where things really start to get spicy. With commercial and non-commercial competitions, both professional and amateur chile enthusiasts can vie for bragging rights and cash prizes. Titles up for grabs include the best red chili, green chili and salsa. The commercial competition is on Saturday and non-commercial is on Sunday.

Once you’ve gotten your food fix, revel in the more than 60 local bands hitting six entertainment stages throughout the weekend. No matter what day you plan to mosey the streets of the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo, your ears will be treated to continuous live entertainment that showcases the best talent in the region.

Since 1994, we’ve watched the festival grow from humble beginnings into one of the region’s biggest events that brings people together from all over the country to experience the unique culture and flavor of Southern Colorado. As attendance climbs year after year, so does the economic benefit.

The festival helps put Pueblo on the map as a culinary and travel destination, while also generating a significant amount of economic activity. Visitors flock for a taste of Southern Colorado flavor, while supporting local businesses and promoting the area’s agricultural industry along the way.

We want to say a big thank you to Black Hills, our new presenting sponsor, and to our many other partners, including Pueblo Toyota, Rusler Produce, Triple Crown, TBK Bank, Aventa Credit Union, Pueblo Dodge, The Colorado Lottery, Frank Azar & Associates, the Credit Union of Colorado, Colorado State University-Pueblo and many in-kind supporters. We’re grateful for your support, and here’s to another 25 years!

For tickets and more information on this year’s festivities, visit: http://festival.pueblochamber.org/.

Rod Slyhoff is the president and chief executive officer of the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and helped introduce the annual Chile & Frijoles Festival in 1994.