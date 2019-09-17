Fisher’s Peak has tantalized outdoor enthusiasts in Southern Colorado for years. The mountain near Trinidad has been as inaccessible — at least legally — as it is beautiful. But that will be changing soon.

Last week, Gov. Jared Polis joined a group of state and local officials to announce that Fisher’s Peak and its surroundings will become part of Colorado’s newest state park. For decades, the land was under private ownership. Thanks to the cooperative efforts of the city of Trinidad, the Trust for Public Land, the Nature Conservancy, Great Outdoors Colorado, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the 30-square-mile property will be opened to the public for recreational use.

A ribbon cutting is set for fall of next year, with the park expected to open to visitors in January of 2021. Polis called Fisher’s Peak “an iconic landmark in Southern Colorado” and predicted that the land would be “one of the crown gems in our state parks system.”

It’s not hard to understand his enthusiasm for this project. At a height of 9,633 feet, Fisher’s Peak is billed as the tallest mountain in the United States east of Interstate 25. The park property connects Colorado’s eastern grasslands with its western mountains and serves as a travel corridor for animals such as elk, mule deer, white-tailed deer, mountain lions and black bears.

The land is adjacent to the James M. Montoya State Wildlife Area and the Lake Dorothy State Wildlife Area in Colorado, as well as the Sugarite State Park in New Mexico. Altogether, the parks and wildlife areas span more than 55.5 square miles.

So who will benefit from the new state park? Certainly the people who run businesses in Trinidad, where people will stop to eat, gas up their cars and buy supplies and souvenirs on their way to or from excursions to Fisher’s Peak.

Taxpayers throughout Colorado also should benefit, since the park’s close proximity to the New Mexico state line means out-of-state visitors likely will be paying some of the taxes and fees that support our state government’s bottom line.

And people living in Pueblo and surrounding areas will benefit, too. Yes, we have Lake Pueblo State Park right in our backyard, which is a great place for hiking, boating and other activities. Yet many people who want to experience the great outdoors often do so to get away from the worries and stresses of their everyday lives for a while.

Sometimes, that’s easier to do if there’s some physical separation from the places they call home. In that respect, the Fisher’s Peak state park might be a perfect distance. It’s a good drive from Pueblo, yet close enough for a manageable weekend trip.

This new park will benefit the local and state economy, provide new recreational opportunities, and offer a refuge for wildlife. Finding a project that satisfies all of those criteria can be a tall order.

Not taller, though, than Fisher’s Peak.