The last few years haven’t been easy for the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo. The state hospital, located at 1600 W. 24th St., has been struggling with staffing shortages and an overwhelming caseload of patients who need to be restored to mental competency in order to face criminal charges.

However, recent developments may provide some relief on at least one of those fronts. Construction began last month on an expansion that will add 24 new beds in the hospital’s high-security forensic institute building. Those beds are expected to be ready for use by November 2020.

Also, the Colorado Department of Human Services, which oversees the hospital, is doing construction work on a separate project to create a medium-security, restoration-to-competency unit, which is expected to make 42 more beds available by December.

The changes at the Pueblo hospital are part of an effort to increase patient capacity at mental institutions throughout the state. The Colorado Mental Health Institute at Fort Logan is renovating two cottages to add 44 new beds, increasing the facility’s overall capacity by almost 50 percent. Also this summer, the state designated Boulder County jail as a new location for jail-based competency evaluation cases, adding 18 new beds there.

Given the limited number of state-run mental health facilities in the state, the additional capacity created in those other locations does take some of the pressure off of Pueblo’s hospital.

These changes are happening following an agreement CDHS reached last March to resolve an 8-year-old federal lawsuit over lengthy wait times for court-ordered mental competency treatment. They are welcome steps, but the state can’t build its way out of this problem. At least not entirely.

There’s also a need to turn some of the caseload burden over to community-based health care providers instead of trying to funnel more people into an overloaded state system, which is part of the plan state officials offered in the court settlement. As things stand now, it’s tough for people in need of mental health care to get into one of the state hospitals unless they are facing criminal charges. Which isn’t a very proactive way to approach the problem.

Also, adding beds won’t mean much unless there are an adequate number of staff members available to care for the patients who use them. That’s a separate issue that shouldn’t be overlooked while investments are being made to increase capacity.

In fact, expanding patient capacity without a corresponding increase in the number of qualified health care professionals only will make a bad situation worse. Over the last couple of years, a shortage of trained nurses at CMHIP could be described fairly as a crisis.

We’d be interested to see an updated report from the state on how the staffing numbers at CMHIP have changed over the last year or two, as well as the steps that are being taken to recruit and retain employees there on an ongoing basis.

Improving the efficiency of the state’s mental health system isn’t something that’s going to happen overnight. However, the steps the state has been taking do provide some reason to be encouraged.