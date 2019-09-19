“The practice of recalling officeholders is an attempt to minimize the influence of political parties on representatives. Widely adopted in the United States, the recall is designed to ensure that an elected official will act in the interests of his constituency rather than in the interests of his political party or according to his own conscience.” — Encyclopedia Britannica.

Recall elections are a hot topic lately, especially here in Pueblo County. On Aug 19, Secretary of State Jena Griswold allowed petitioners to start collecting signatures to recall Leroy Garcia. Garcia is the state senator for District 3, which encompasses Pueblo West and the city of Pueblo.

Petitioners have until Oct 18 to collect the 13,500 signatures needed. If they do, a special election will be held a few months later to let voters decide if Garcia should continue in office or not.

Like all politics, there’s a lot of misinformation being spread, especially about the purpose of a recall election. Some are claiming: “Recalls were intended to remove elected officials guilty of corruption or misconduct.” But Colorado law doesn’t say that (Article XXI, Section 1, Colorado Constitution). Actually, impeachment is intended for those cases (Article V, Section 12), as was used to remove Rep. Steve Lebsock in 2018.

Another claim is that “recall efforts are a disingenuous way of thwarting the democratic process.” Actually, the opposite is true. The recall election, along with the ballot initiative and referendum, were instituted in the early 1900s during the progressive era as a set of reforms against the undue influence of political party bosses. Recall elections ensured an elected official would act in the interests of his constituency rather than in the interests of his political party.

That’s what Recall Garcia organizers have argued, that he has put the interests of Democratic Party bosses ahead of the interests of the Pueblo community. That’s clear looking at Senate Bill 19-181, the new law passed against Colorado’s oil and gas industry, which was sponsored by Boulder Democrats Stephen Fenberg and KC Becker.

The Colorado Association of Realtors estimated SB 19-181 will cost $13.5 billion in tax revenue from 2020 to 2030. Garcia voted for it even when most Pueblo residents stated they were against it. EVRAZ Rocky Mountain Steel, Pueblo’s biggest employer, warned it would be damaging to the mill and its workforce, as did the Pueblo Economic Development Corp. and the chamber of commerce.

Pueblo County Commissioners Garrison Ortiz and Chris Wiseman opposed it, along with Pueblo City Councilmen Dennis Flores, Bob Schilling, Ed Brown, Ray Aguilera, Mark Aliff, and Chris Nicoll. Most of Pueblo County residents were clearly against it as well. Proposition 112, a similar piece of oil and gas legislation, was defeated by Pueblo voters last November by a 62 percent to 38 percent margin.

Petition organizers also cite Garcia’s taking away Taxpayers Bill of Rights refunds from taxpayers (Proposition CC), giving away Colorado’s electoral college votes (Senate Bill 19-042), and supporting the “red flag” gun control bill (House Bill 19-1177) — his last minute token "no" vote notwithstanding. According to The Colorado Sun, Prop CC will cost taxpayers $652 million in the first two years.

So what would motivate Garcia to go against his community like this? His campaign finance records provide a clue. For the 2018 election (June 28 to Nov 6), only 7 percent of the donations he received came from individual residents within his district. The other 93 percent came largely from Denver special interests, as well as Washington, D.C., and California lobbyists.

Since very little of his money came from Pueblo County citizens, it’s no surprise he served special interests instead of Pueblo’s interests. Per Encyclopedia Britannica, this is exactly what recall elections were meant to stop.

John Pickerill is the chairman of the Libertarian Party of Pueblo County and was the 2018 Libertarian candidate for Colorado Senate District 3. He advocates for individual liberty, free market economics, private property rights and constitutionally limited government.