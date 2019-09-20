The Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival has come a long way in the last quarter century.

The first year the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce staged the event, it featured a single pepper-roasting vendor and a one-farmer market. Rod Slyhoff, the chamber’s president and chief executive officer, said the inaugural festival may have drawn a crowd of 3,000 people over its two-day run.

Suffice it to say that this year’s annual celebration of local agriculture, which runs today through Sunday, will be a bit bigger than that. An estimated 150,000 people will attend, pumping about $2.5 million into the local economy.

There are expected to be about 180 street vendors peddling their food and merchandise on the stretch of Union Avenue between City Center Drive and B Street. About 50 musicians and other entertainers are scheduled to perform over the course of the weekend. There will be contests and culinary art demonstrations. Fireworks displays are on tap tonight and Saturday night.

Oh, yeah. If you’re so inclined, you’ll be able to sample some Pueblo chile. That, along with other spicy peppers and agricultural products, will be on sale at the Rusler Produce Farmers Market, which this year is going to be located in the Senior Resource Development Agency’s parking lot near Central Main Street and Alan Hamel Avenue.

Here’s a prediction: Expect there to be more than one farmer at the farmers market this year.

The entertainment will include some of the traditional favorites, such as a jalapeno-eating contest for those willing to sacrifice their digestive tracts in pursuit of chile fest glory. And the costumed chihuahuas on parade, which will feature prizes in categories such as “best shaker” and “most macho.”

A new addition this year is the frijoles-spitting contest, which seems likely to attract a colorful group of competitors and spectators. (No word on whether protective eye ware will be provided for those within the potential path of the flying beans.)

Of course, the annual competition to determine the best green chile, red chile and salsa will be one of the festival’s highlights. Professional and amateur chile chefs will do battle for cash prizes and the all-important rights to declare themselves as the best chile makers in Pueblo.

The future of Pueblo chile looks especially bright this year. Last month, the Colorado State Fair hosted the first-ever slopper eating contest, which drew competitors and media coverage from across the country.

Earlier this summer, it looked like Colorado Gov. Jared Polis had cleared the way for an epic taste-test showdown pitting Pueblo chile against New Mexico’s vastly overrated Hatch chile. However, the response from south of our border has been less than deafening in recent weeks, which suggests that the New Mexicans are ready to concede the chile championship to us by default.

Nevertheless, the celebration will continue here in Pueblo, just as it has the last 24 years. Outside, the temperatures seem to be cooling off a bit, but the enthusiasm for and the taste of Pueblo’s signature product remains as hot as ever.