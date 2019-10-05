I have had the honor of serving the Pueblo area for five years now as your state representative. During those five years, I also have been honored to be a part of an incredible team — your Southern Colorado delegation.

It’s no secret to those in the Capitol that when it comes to the needs of people living south of the El Paso County line, there is a group of fierce leaders working together to be sure the decisions being made in Denver don’t have a negative impact on those who live in the rest of the state.

When I was elected to the state Legislature in 2014, I began working directly with now-Senate President Leroy Garcia. While he and I don’t agree on every policy, we share the passion of looking out for our hometown of Pueblo. You see, there is a certain responsibility when you are elected to represent the town you grew up in. You know exactly who your decisions will be impacting. I truly believe this is why Leroy and I have always worked together at the Capitol on proactive legislation that moves Pueblo forward.

In the five years we have served together, Sen. Garcia and I have prime sponsored 33 bills or resolutions together that put the well being of Southern Colorado front and center.

At the very start of my first term in 2015, I joined Garcia on his work to help the Southwest Chief and bring more focus to a potential Front Range rail. Additionally, he supported my idea to look closer at the makeup of the Public Utilities Commission to make sure that when decisions are being made about electric rates that Puebloans must pay, investor-owned utilities are not the only ones with a voice at the table. This legislation is what brought the powerhouse of Frances Koncilja to the PUC the following year.

In 2016, we continued the push to bring improvements to the Colorado State Fairgrounds and helped the Colorado State Patrol build a new facility right here in Pueblo, when it was looking to move to the Colorado Springs area, saving Pueblo jobs.

A year later, in 2017, we worked to ensure that the state would be a part of the solution to not only keep EVRAZ Rocky Mountain Steel here in Pueblo, but to encourage it to expand. We passed an important bill that allows companies like EVRAZ that plan to invest more than $500 million in our state to use their tax credits in different ways.

Also in 2017, we started a pilot program that expanded important medical treatment for the opioid fight we are seeing right here in Southern Colorado. The program proved so successful that the pilot program has now been expanded to more counties.

In 2018, we passed the Colorado Job Creation and Main Street Revitalization Act to be sure that our unique and beautiful historical buildings would continue to make Pueblo beautiful, while spurring economic growth and creating new jobs. We also hit back on the opioid crisis once again, taking up the proven practice of Acu-Detox and expanding the training to include more health care professionals.

This past session we not only continued to push back on the predatory practices of some investor-owned utility companies, we also introduced a bill that would invest in one of Colorado’s best assets, state employees, by bringing them to the table when decisions are being made throughout our state departments. They are on the front line and the experts when it comes to services our state departments provide Coloradans and their voices should be heard.

In 2019, Sen. Garcia and I put the needs of Southern Colorado front and center. He was elected by his fellow senators to the position of president of the Senate and I was appointed by the speaker of the House of Representatives to serve as vice chair of the Joint Budget Committee. These two positions come with a lot of responsibility.

If you know anything about Sen. Garcia, he is man who takes his responsibility seriously. I have developed the utmost respect for him as a legislator, a colleague, a fellow Puebloan and a friend. He has looked out for Pueblo and Southern Colorado since he’s been elected and I know that he will continue to do so, whether it’s as the Senate president, an instructor at Pueblo Community College or a paramedic.

Sen. Garcia has truly put Pueblo first and I am proud to serve alongside him.

Daneya Esgar represents District 46 in the Colorado House of Representatives, which includes part of Pueblo County.