When I’m in Southern Colorado, the number one thing I hear from folks is that they’re tired of getting ripped off on the cost of health care.

From skyrocketing premiums to out-of-control prescription drug prices to outrageously high surprise hospital bills, families across Colorado are feeling squeezed by our high-cost health care system, despite our state’s strong economic growth.

So I made lowering health care costs one of my top priorities in my first year in office. Thankfully, our bipartisan work is paying off to the tune of thousands of dollars in savings for Coloradans across our state. Finally, premiums will be going down for the first time in the history of Colorado’s health exchange.

In Pueblo County, premiums for people who buy their own insurance on Colorado’s health exchange will go down by an average of 22.8 percent for a family of four, with a monthly average savings of $512 and a yearly average savings of $6,114.

Think of what Pueblo families can do with all that extra money!

So how did we pull it off?

We worked together in a bipartisan way to pass an innovative policy called reinsurance. Before we passed this policy, health insurance companies would keep insurance rates high to protect themselves from losses incurred from treating the highest-cost patients. By setting up a reinsurance pool, insurance companies can better protect themselves from potential losses. And when insurance companies have more certainty and stability, they have the flexibility to reduce premiums for consumers.

And even though only about 8 percent of Coloradans buy their own health insurance from the Connect For Health CO exchange, reinsurance will help all Coloradans in the long run.

When premiums on the health exchange go down, more people can afford to purchase coverage. And when more people are covered, hospitals and doctors aren’t stuck with the bills for uninsured patients, which they pass along to others, and so costs go down for everyone.

Lower premiums on the state’s health exchange will also create more competition in the insurance market, which will put pressure on insurance companies to offer better rates on employer-based health coverage.

This is a huge step in the right direction, but it’s just one part of our agenda to reduce health care costs.

This year, we passed legislation led by Rep. Daneya Esgar of Pueblo to tackle surprise out-of-network billing and legislation by Senate President Leroy Garcia to address the opioid crisis.

We passed a landmark hospital transparency bill that finally will allow us to identify and address the key drivers of sky-high hospital bills.

We capped insulin prices at $100 out of pocket per month. Before the law, Coloradans with diabetes were being charged as much as $600 to $900 for a month’s supply simply because they needed the medicine to live.

We passed a plan to import cheaper prescription drugs from Canada to save people money. This proposal currently is awaiting approval by President Donald Trump's administration.

Most importantly, we laid the groundwork for a state-based insurance option — also known as a public option — to give Coloradans more freedom and choice when it comes to selecting a health care plan. A public option will be a lifeline to rural communities because it will inject needed competition into the local health care marketplace where there may be only one or two insurance companies. More competition equals lower prices for consumers.

Finally, we’re supporting local innovations in health care that save people money. In Summit County, there’s something called the Peak Health Alliance — a group of individuals, small employers and large employers who banded together to negotiate for lower health care costs from hospitals, which led to double-digit reductions in insurance premiums.

This consumer purchasing alliance model has been so successful, we already are supporting its replication in Grand, Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma and San Juan counties, and we are looking to expand this model into even more communities in our state that are struggling with sky-high premiums, including Southern Colorado.

Families in Southern Colorado — and throughout our state — have suffered from high health care costs for far too long. Rest assured, we will continue to take bold action to save you money on health care.

Jared Polis is the governor of Colorado.