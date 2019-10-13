First, let me say that PAWS For Life will continue to operate as a "no-kill" shelter, and there are no plans to do otherwise. There is a lot of misinformation in the community, but we are dedicated to our mission to take in lost or unwanted animals; to return lost ones to their owners whenever possible; or, after having them spayed or neutered, place them in good homes; and to educate the public about intelligent and humane treatment of animals.

PAWS For Life has been caring for Pueblo’s animals since 1978. We are funded primarily by donations and fundraising.

Second, PAWS is not on trial. Community Animal Services of Pueblo, CASP, is where the investigation and license relinquishment occurred. PAWS and CASP were two separate shelters, operated under separate management, and held separate licenses.

The individuals who have charges against them were working at CASP. I would love to do a tell-all memoir, but I’d need 750 pages, not the 750 words I’m limited to here. I also trust in our judicial system and wouldn’t want to compromise the cases, should they go to trial.

The board of directors was the same for both shelters, as both operated under Animal Welfare and Protection Society. I was appointed as interim board president March 26 and elected into the position in June. It was a tumultuous time to be a board member as we were discovering things that went against our mission and ethics. These truly were PAWS’ darkest days.

If you know any member of the board, you know our hearts and understand that none of us ever would have tolerated or allowed the mistreatment of animals that was revealed. I also can guarantee that none of us signed up to put more than $100,000 in start-up costs and countless hours of work toward bettering our community for the animals to have our dreams crushed in 12 short weeks at CASP.

Not to mention the animals that needlessly suffered — animals we all had vowed to help. We are choosing to move forward and are trying to put that past behind us, but we will never forget.

There is a need in our community for positivity and improvement, not to continue to live in the dark past. Pueblo’s animals need help and we are doing that in every way we are able to at this time. PAWS is not, and has never been, an open-admission shelter and, due to financial constraints and not having a full-time veterinarian on staff, we have to be selective in our admissions.

Our intake numbers are down from those in the past and we are being more selective to avoid warehousing dogs with behavior issues or significant medical needs. We are, however, partnering on more low-cost spay-and-neuter clinics, vaccination clinics, adoption events and public outreach and education than we ever have before.

Additionally, we have a public pet food bank and an enrichment and training program for the dogs we care for.

We are working collaboratively with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region and transferring dogs and cats from there to PAWS. We are working with many shelters and rescues. Regardless of whether animals come from HSPPR or any other shelter/rescue, they are all Pueblo’s animals and Pueblo’s responsibility — not the shelters’ problems.

Until we can get closer to the root of the problem — people failing to meet the responsibilities of being pet owners — to limit our resources and only work with select groups would be doing a disservice to the animals we are dedicated to helping. All agencies need to work together to achieve the level of care Pueblo’s animals deserve. Animals we transfer from HSPPR come to us fully vetted (vet check, vaccinations, and spay/neuter).

This reduces our cost of care and makes good business sense. We appreciate the collaboration and we have been able to work with and find homes for dogs that were less reactive in our environment.

If you haven’t been to PAWS For Life, I invite you to come in and meet our competent and compassionate staff and see what we have to offer the community’s animals in need. If you’d like to contact myself or a member of the board of directors, we can be reached at pawsboard123@gmail.com.

The PAWS For Life website is pawspueblo.org There you can find information on our shelter and events.

We cannot do it all, but we are doing all that we can. We will remain PAWSitive for Pueblo!

Kim Alfonso is the president of the PAWS For Life Animal Welfare and Protection Society's board of directors.