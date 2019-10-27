As Pueblo’s education leaders, it is our responsibility to foster welcoming learning environments in which all students can thrive. This mission is at the heart of each of our organizations.

Equity in education requires putting systems in place to ensure that every student has an equal opportunity to succeed. Creating those systems requires us to understand the unique challenges and barriers faced by our students, as individuals and as populations.

The fact is that there is an imbalance in our education system. Although Colorado has one of the highest education attainment rates nationally, we also have the largest disparity between white and Latino residents when it comes to post-secondary education: According to the Colorado Department of Higher Education, 64 percent of white residents have completed some form of education beyond a high school diploma, compared to 29 percent of Latino residents and 40 percent of African American and black residents.

Any failure to address this inequity has consequences, such as leaving many underrepresented students stuck in low- and middle-wage jobs. Technology is rapidly changing the workforce. In fact, the management consulting firm McKinsey & Company estimates that automation could replace 44 percent of jobs in the United States by 2030. Jobs held by those with only a high school education will be hit the hardest.

We must equip students with the knowledge and skills needed to drive the economy in our ever-changing world. This requires helping underrepresented students overcome barriers that can hinder them from advancing to the next level of their education. Some examples:

Access — Education at all levels must be approachable and easy to navigate. Our schools must invest time and resources to make sure that their work forces reflect the diversity of their students and have the communication skills needed to build relationships. Additional support such as success coaches also can be a valuable component of a student’s successful education.

Affordability — We need to be resourceful and innovative in the development of new financial aid models, working with foundations, scholarship organizations and government agencies to help our students pay for college. We must find ways to place students in jobs that align with their academic and professional interests so they can earn college credit and get important on-the-job skills.

Policy and procedure — We must adapt our policies and procedures to meet the realities of our communities. For example, allowing more flexibility with college tuition payments and late fees may be the difference between a low-income student dropping out and being able to complete a degree.

We must get past talking about equity and start addressing it directly, even if some discussions are uncomfortable and difficult. Only by discussing race frankly can we build a shared idea of our expectations — a critical step toward closing achievement gaps for Pueblo’s K-12 and college students.

We can encourage a larger conversation that includes more voices — most importantly, the voices of our students — and continue this discussion together so that all of our young people have the tools to create lives of purpose and impact.

Patty Erjavec is the president of Pueblo Community College. Charlotte Macaluso is the superintendent of Pueblo School District 60. Timothy Mottet is the president of Colorado State University-Pueblo. Ed Smith is the superintendent of Pueblo County School District 70.