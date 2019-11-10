Here’s one thing we learned about Pueblo County voters in last week’s election: They’re discerning.

That is to say, they’re not going to support every initiative on the ballot just because government officials say it’s the right thing to do. However, in cases where voters recognize a genuine need, they are willing to vote for initiatives that will increase the amount of taxes they pay.

A prime example of this was ballot issue 4A, authorizing Pueblo School District 60 to borrow about $218 million to cover repairs at schools throughout the district and build two new high schools. Voters living within the city agreed to do this, even though it will cause their property tax bills to rise a little bit.

This wasn’t an easy decision, but it was the right one. The average age of D60’s school buildings is more than 50 years. Even with regular maintenance, it’s unreasonable to expect those buildings not to need substantial upgrades from time to time. Some of those upgrades can be expensive. And some are necessary to protect the health and safety of our community’s children.

The bond issue will finance major renovations at two high schools and replacement buildings for two others, maintaining the community’s status as a four high school town.

Voters also made a wise decision to re-up the funding for the Pueblo City-County Library District. This won’t mean more money out of pocket for Pueblo County taxpayers. They’ll just keep paying essentially the same property tax levy that has been in place for the last 20 years.

Had that ballot issue failed, local residents would have paid a little less in taxes, but with potentially disastrous consequences for an award-winning and extremely popular library system.

But that didn’t mean voters were willing to green light any kind of new spending proposal. For the third time in six years, they rejected a sales tax increase that would have been used to finance construction of a new jail. While we believe there is a need for a new jail, we think county officials should observe the “three strikes and you’re out” rule and respect the will of the voters. Voters did approve an increase in sales taxes on marijuana purchases, which can be used as a starting point to get the jail project rolling.

Voters living outside the Pueblo city limits also rejected Pueblo County School District 70’s bond issue to fund various improvements at its schools. That was a different group of voters than the city residents who approved the D60 bond issue. However, the D70 voters may have concluded that, unlike the situation with D60, county school officials weren't as effective in getting their message out.

Pueblo West voters rejected a ballot measure to create a one-cent sales tax that would have paid for enhanced fire protection. At this point in the community’s history, it seems clear that most people who live there are willing to have fewer government services in exchange for living in a low-tax environment.

Thanks to all who voted in the election for doing their part to help map out Pueblo County’s future.