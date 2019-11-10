I’m just going to put this out there: Pueblo needs a new Slovenian restaurant. Or maybe several new Slovenian restaurants.

Maybe one in the Eilers neighborhood. Maybe one somewhere Downtown. Maybe one somewhere within walking distance of my house.

And if it sounds like the Slovenians have gotten to me, you’re absolutely right. At the gracious invitation of Annette Charron, I attended the annual Slovenian heritage dinner held at St. Mary’s Help of Christians Church last weekend.

I wasn’t sorry I went. The down side is, now I’m craving a place where that type of food is available year round.

The heritage dinner has been a tradition in Pueblo since the 1940s. And it’s kind of a big deal. About 60-70 volunteers are involved in preparations for the event. All the food is made from scratch, starting with some of the strudel dishes as early as September and continuing through the week of the feast.

About 350 people attended this year. The crowd size was easy to understand as soon as my wife, granddaughter and I arrived. When we stepped out of the car into the parking lot, we were hit with the smell of the delicious food waiting downstairs in the church basement.

At the buffet line, we decided to try a little of everything. This included sarma, a type of cabbage roll; kranjnske klobase and krvave klobase, two different types of sausages; kislo zelje, a type of sauerkraut; jespren, a barley and sausage soup; kisli krompir, sour potatoes; zvitke, bread rolls; and a couple of different types of the aforementioned strudel.

If you think I had any trouble finishing all of that, you would be mistaken. I enjoyed it all, too. If I had to pick my favorites, I’d probably go with the sarma, which could be a meal all by itself; the kranjnske klobase, which tasted to me like a sweeter version of Polish kielbasa; and the kisli krompir, which reminded me a little of German potato salad.

My wife also was impressed. Our granddaughter gave the food mixed reviews, but by her own admission, she’s a picky eater. And by picky, I mean that she thinks Chinese take out is exotic foreign food.

The atmosphere was great, too. On one wall, there were photos of some of the volunteers who had helped prepare the various dishes. All of the foods at the buffet were labeled with their Slovenian names. (Although menus were available for people like me who needed a translation to understand what we were eating.) A large banner carried the word, “dobrodošli,” which translates into “welcome.”

And the overall mood was like a large family gathering. Which is pretty much what it was. Slovenians were settling in the Pueblo area in numbers during the late 1880s. Like people of numerous other ethnic groups, many of the Slovenians went to work at the Colorado Fuel and Iron steel mill and made their homes in the neighborhoods surrounding the mill.

Slovenians, Germans, Slovaks and Italians banded together to worship in a converted broom factory. St. Mary’s was built in 1895, then moved to its current location at 307 E. Mesa Ave. following the flood of 1921. While the other groups eventually formed their own community churches, the Slovenians continued to attend St. Mary’s.

All of which brings me back to the point I’d like to make: Pueblo could do a much better job of showcasing its unique history and heritage. Being a gathering spot in the West for people of so many different backgrounds is something most Puebloans probably know about, but don’t necessarily go out of their way to share with the outside world.

Sure, there are a number of excellent Mexican and Italian restaurants around town. But you can find that kind of food, as good as it is, in a lot of places. I’m not suggesting that a sarma eating contest replace the newly established slopper eating contest at the Colorado State Fair, but there have to be some ways to spread the word about Pueblo’s rich tradition of ethnic foods more broadly.

Maybe we need to host some type of international food Olympics here. And just in case anyone is wondering, if that ever happens, I would be happy to serve as one of the judges.

Blake Fontenay, The Chieftain’s opinion page editor, is new to Pueblo. His column, Pueblo 101, describes what it’s like to see the city through the eyes of a newcomer. To make comments or offer suggestions on what he should try next, email him at bfontenay@chieftain.com.