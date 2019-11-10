Allegations of sexual abuse

must change church practices

I was at St. Francis grade school in 1961 and graduated from Roncalli High School (Seton High School's counterpart) in 1967. In all likelihood, I at least knew both the young ladies alleged to have been victims of priests' abuse in passing. Both ladies, if they are still alive, are in their 60s and I would like to extend my condolences.

About 20 years ago, a friend from high school told me of being abused and I had a moment of clarity. I understood why he would do outrageous things and accept the consequences. Why his life was so much different from mine and many of our friends from high school.

About Frather John Beno, he did a tremendous job as a state legislator, by all accounts. The legislation that he sponsored always represented a Christian viewpoint. He was respected as a legislator.

The Catholic Church has suppressed information regarding sexual abuse for generations, but if the church is to be a moral authority, then it has to accept responsibility, both positive and negative. I can only hope that the hierarchy of the church, many of whom appointed by Pope Benedict, who did everything possible to protect predators, can see that this was not in keeping with principles presented by Christ, either in scripture or tradition.

I love the Catholic Church and expect a mass of a Christian burial when I pass. I would like more transparency with regard to the church and civil matters. And again, I wish to extend condolences to all victims involved.

Karl Aguilera, Pueblo

Ancient writing foretold

impeachment process

Alexis de Tocqueville was a great admirer of the American government experiment. However, he wished us to be aware of the possible dangers facing us. One warning written in 1853 has turned out to be prophetic.

He wrote: "A decline of public morality in the United States probably will be marked by the abuse of the power of impeachment as a means of crushing political adversaries or ejecting them from office."

Eleanor Boyd, Pueblo

Thanks to those who

worked on storm cleanup

Kudos to the Pueblo County road crew for quick pickup of downed branches Oct. 24. Also, to the good Samaritan in the dark SUV who moved a large branch to the side of the road.

Marilyn Barrett, Pueblo

Is killing terrorists

an impeachable offense?

In the news recently, there was a report that the U.S. troops had killed a major terrorist. A man who had plans to harm our country any way he could. Now, I am waiting for the next weeks to daily hear about all of the summons to congressional committees and subpoenas regarding all the reasons that it was an impeachable action.

People's reputations are going to be sullied in the hearings.

Tom Cummins, Pueblo

'Good ole boys' have been good

for Runyon Sports Complex

In 2005, Dave Dudley retired as a longtime educator/coach and was a perfect fit for general manager at Runyon Sports Complex. He coached at every level for his entire adult life and has a passion for baseball. As a past board member, I sometimes can't believe my eyes with the changes that have been made under Dudley's leadership. The improvements are way too many to mention and have turned Runyon into Pueblo's own "Field of Dreams."

I once read in The Pueblo Chieftain that Runyon is operated by the "good ole boys" and needs a change. I know of two people who have been there for as long as I can remember. Dudley and Joe Andenucio both are very good and kind of old. I guess that makes them good ole boys.

They both have a passion for baseball and have spent their adult lives working with the youth in Pueblo. Dave and Joe are both top shelf. As far as the board goes, there are lawyers, bankers, educators, dentists, sports writers and business people, and all have a passion for Pueblo's youth baseball.

Dudley now is retiring and I wish him the best. What a job he did. I have faith that the county commissioner will find another good leader who may or may not have the same knowledge, experience and passion for youth baseball, but they will learn. There are many good baseball people in Pueblo who remember the "Bojon corner" and never forget "Bad Hop Cover."

Don Gray, Pueblo

Can you picture the city

running its own utility?

The studies and related discussion on creating a municipal electric company are missing the point. We should be talking about the ability of our City Council to run an electric company.

In the past year, we have watched our City Council fumble the dog shelter issue, the homeless shelter, weeds in the medians, unkempt yards, our embarrassing streets, etc. Now the council members want to own an electric company. I think they have proven such a task is beyond their abilities.

I am no fan of Black Hills. Maybe Xcel or San Miguel would be better. But our City Council? I do not think so.

Mike Johaneson, Pueblo

Why do people buy

tattered denim jeans?

Why do folks, especially women it seems, purchase off the rack denim jeans or denim looking jeans that give the appearance of having been in a box cutter fight on a hijacked airline?

Visually, they lend another possibility — that the owner has been living under a bridge.

I suppose that their friends think they look great, and be it far from me to disparage associations.

Joe Jarrett, Pueblo