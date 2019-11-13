Now that the voters have spoken, it’s time to move into a new phase of planning for a replacement for the Pueblo County Jail.

For the third time in six years, voters soundly rejected the idea of a general sales tax increase to fund construction of a new jail. Those rejections came even as county officials continued to lower the proposed tax increase to what can be described as an extremely small amount.

At this point, it seems clear that voters oppose using general sales tax dollars for that purpose on principle. So it’s time for county leaders to move on and figure out other ways to address the need to replace a run-down and overcrowded building.

While rejecting the general sales tax increase, voters did approve an increase in taxes levied on marijuana sales. When looking at alternative funding sources for a new jail, that’s as good a place as any to start.

Pueblo County Commission Chairman Garrison Ortiz said the amount of money generated from the marijuana tax increase could be enough to cover 40-60 percent of the project’s estimated cost.

Had both the general sales tax increase and the marijuana sales tax increase been approved, then maybe the marijuana funds could have been directed to some other purpose. But if a new jail is as big of a priority as county officials insist it should be, then it stands to reason that most, if not all, of the “new” revenue generated by the marijuana tax increase should be dedicated toward jail construction expenses.

In addition to the county government, Pueblo city government gets a share of marijuana sales tax revenues, too. A strong case can be made for using the money the city gets from the tax increase to help pay for the jail. At a minimum.

Yes, the jail is the legal responsibility of county government. However, most of the jail’s inmates are city residents who are there for crimes committed inside the city limits. City residents are the primary beneficiaries of the jail and therefore it makes sense for city government to share some of the cost burden.

Are there other ways to bridge the gap between the amount of money the marijuana tax increase will produce and the actual cost of a new jail? Sure. One way would be to reduce the jail’s cost by value engineering — that is, finding ways to reduce overall expenses, such as building a smaller facility than was envisioned when general sales tax revenue seemed like the probable funding source.

Another way would be to generate revenue from the existing jail after it’s been vacated. That could mean leasing the building to one or more tenants for some other use, or perhaps selling the property outright.

Again, we go back to the idea that if a new jail is important as county officials say, they should be able to find adequate ways to pay for it. If that means reducing some less essential county services, then so be it.

What we hope won’t happen is that this issue will continue to fester for a couple more years until there’s another ballot initiative calling for a general sales tax increase to pay for a jail. It’s time for county leaders to read voters’ lips on that issue, then get creative in finding new funding sources.