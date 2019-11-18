ACPC fundraiser

not on Chieftain's radar

On Nov. 8, I, along with more than 900 others, attended the A Caring Pregnancy Center's fundraiser featuring Abby Johnson, a former director of a Planned Parenthood Center.

Ms. Johnson is now a pro-life advocate committed to fighting for the children, yes, children who are in danger of being aborted. Her speech was passionate and factual, one that all citizens pro-life or pro-choice should have heard. Unfortunately, this event did not receive coverage by The Pueblo Chieftain. Why?

I applaud our paper’s extensive coverage of the Temple Emmanuel bombing attempt and the support by members of the community who attended the Friday evening service held the same night as the fundraiser. However, could I possibly have missed an article covering the ACPC event? Definitely, both warranted reporting by the Chieftain.

As a longtime subscriber of the Chieftain, I truly am disappointed that such an important event was deemed less than newsworthy.

Mary Ann Miles, Pueblo West

Readers advice on

Bible-based church

Some years ago, I wrote to Tell It To The Chieftain asking readers for advice on a Bible-based church that sings out of a songbook. A number of readers got in touch with me.

My husband and I tried different churches and decided on one that we love. Mesa Bible Church is a Bible-based church that sings out of songbooks just like we were looking for. They believe in God, Jesus and the Bible. This church has a very good minister who knows his Bible.

We are inviting anyone who needs a good church to join us at 702 S. Main St.

Thank you to the ones who got in touch with me.

Sylvia Ward, Pueblo

Elected officials;

be true to yourself

Congratulations to all who prevailed in the recent election, and a word of caution. Separate the personal you from the professional you as soon as you take office. Public office is not an opportunity for you to carry on some personal vendetta from your past, to do some seemingly trivial favor for your aunt's next door neighbor, to campaign for your favorite church or charity or try to be everybody's buddy so you don't read anything bad about yourself on Facebook.

Public office gives you the opportunity to learn as much as you can about the laws, rules, regulations, codes and restrictions in the city/county/school board, etc. and do your best to see that they are applied consistently, without preference, patronage, discrimination or favoritism.

If you do that, a lot of people will hate you. But you should be able to like yourself, and that's what counts. And you'll sleep better at night, too.

Emily Price, Pueblo West