Maybe not everyone can relate to this, but I’m betting a lot of you will.

Ever have a piece of exercise equipment — a stationary bicycle, a Nautilus machine, a NordicTrac, or whatever — that took up space in your house without being used much? You knew you should be taking advantage of it. It was right there, staring you in the face. And yet, for whatever reason, you didn’t.

That’s kind of the way I view Lake Pueblo State Park. I consider myself fortunate to be within a five-minute drive of one of the park’s entrances. I know it’s one of the most popular recreational spots in this part of the state. But I’m ashamed to admit that I spend very little time there.

And until last week, I’d never been on any of the park’s hiking trails.

At the invitation of Mark and Carol Rickman, outdoor enthusiasts and Colorado State University-Pueblo super fans, I decided to take a morning saunter through the park.

I must admit that I had a few reservations about the excursion. I was going to be joined not only by the Rickmans, but also their two dogs, Tundra and Sam, as well as a temporarily adopted dog named Jake. Out of the six of us, I knew that I was the one in the worst shape.

Also, Carol Rickman had suggested that we do the hike relatively early in the morning when the weather was cooler because reptiles would be less active that time of day. I know she was trying not to alarm me, but I realized that “reptiles” was just a code word for “rattlesnakes.”

But, I figured, what the heck. Both of the Rickmans are medical professionals, so if I collapsed from a heart attack or suffered a snake bite, at least I’d be in good hands.

We set off from a trail head near the Arkansas Point Campground, not far from Lake Pueblo’s south marina. It was a breezy and sunny day, cool but not cold. But cool enough, I hoped, to keep those pesky reptiles in bed.

We hadn’t gone very far before Tundra stopped to check out something in the underbrush along the side of the trail. It turned out to be a skeleton of some sort, maybe a fox or coyote.

It wouldn’t be the last time that morning she took off in search of something she saw, smelled or heard that was imperceptible to human senses. It turns out that when she’s not howling on the sidelines of CSU-Pueblo sporting events, Tundra is quite the explorer.

As we made our way along single-track trails of dirt and shale rock, I had to marvel at the terrain. Where I grew up back east, state parks usually have lots and lots of trees. Lake Pueblo State Park has some, but there are fewer of them and they tend to be much shorter. Which means they don’t block the spectacular views that stretch in all directions.

Stop at one point on the trail, and you’re looking down at the lake and beyond it, the rooftops of Pueblo West. Stop at another point, and you can see Cheyenne Mountain, where NORAD is headquartered. At yet another point, you can see the EVRAZ Rocky Mountain Steel mill in the distance.

I also got a kick out of some of the trail names. There was Broken Hip Trail, apparently named after a mountain biker who took a nasty spill during a ride on it. There was Rollercoaster Trail, which had to be named for the hills it went up and down. And then there was Hooters Canyon Trail, which almost certainly wasn’t named after the restaurant chain or the rock band.

We didn’t encounter any reptiles, but we did see quite a few ospreys and four mule deer who were headed in the general direction of the campground, maybe to see what kind of goodies they could forage from careless campers.

The Rickmans reported that we traveled about 3.5 miles during our trip, which lasted a little under two hours. That included plenty of time for scenery gazing and bathroom breaks for the dogs.

I thought I’d seen a lot, but that outing covered only a small portion of the 45 or so miles within the park’s trail network. When it was over, I felt like I’d gotten my day and work week off to a good start.

And I hope I won’t wait so long before hitting the trails again.

Blake Fontenay, The Chieftain’s opinion page editor, is new to Pueblo. His column, Pueblo 101, describes what it’s like to see the city through the eyes of a newcomer. To make comments or offer suggestions on what he should try next, email him at bfontenay@chieftain.com.