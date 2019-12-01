There’s no such thing as a free lunch. This is a hard reality that Pueblo West residents are facing as they consider the best way to pay for government services in their community.

A few days ago, the Pueblo West Metropolitan District’s board of directors got the results of a study into the feasibility of incorporating the suburb as a city. The report they got didn’t describe incorporation as the only option. However, it did suggest that Pueblo West residents are going to have to pay more money in the future to maintain the level of government services they’ve been receiving, one way or another.

Deb Hinsvark and Jim Mann, who presented the study on behalf of the Ehlers firm, said Pueblo West’s current funding method is “not sustainable” over the long term. Compared to other communities of its size, Pueblo West collects relatively little in the way of taxes.

Which obviously is a big reason why many people moved there in the first place. There’s clearly a segment of the community’s population, probably a large segment, that chose Pueblo West to avoid the cost of urban services provided in cities like Pueblo.

Not that people in Pueblo West couldn’t afford to pay more if they chose to. According to the Coldwell Banker real estate firm, the median home sales price in Pueblo West is $314,000, compared to $199,000 for Pueblo. While certainly there are people in Pueblo West getting by on low incomes, it would be tough to argue the community as a whole is less able to pay for urban services than Puebloans.

In any case, at this point in Pueblo West’s history, it’s a little bit ridiculous to describe living there as being “in the country.” About 32,000 people live in Pueblo West, which makes it quite a bit bigger than many small towns. People who truly want a rural lifestyle could move to Florence, Montrose, Colorado City or any of the many places like them in Colorado and elsewhere in the West.

It’s clear from recent elections that Pueblo West voters would prefer not to pay more taxes. In the last two election cycles, they’ve rejected tax increases that would have paid for better roads and improved fire protection.

However, according to the recent study, if Pueblo West keeps going on its current course, it eventually will deplete its reserves and hinder the metro district’s ability to continue providing even the limited services it currently offers.

Hinsvark said if Pueblo West were to incorporate, it would be easier to attract more commercial and industrial growth that could help build up the tax base, thus lowering the burden on homeowners.

That might be true, but incorporation isn’t going to be an easy sell. Some people there might fear that a city government could breed corruption and bureaucratic waste, which would be funded with higher tax collections.

Sitting here today, there’s no way to guarantee that wouldn’t happen at some point in the future. But there’s no guarantee that it would, either.

We’re not sure which direction Pueblo West should go, but it seems clear that community residents need to make discussions about their future options a high priority.