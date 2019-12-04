Christians should be careful,

Trump out for himself

Explaining why he believes Christians should support President Donald Trump, Mark Hillman illustrates an example of an alternate, parallel intellectual universe. Hillman says of Democrats, “Their professed tolerance and diversity extends only to people who are just like them.”

Alternatively, a conservative columnist in the New York Times, Ross Douthat, states that the Democratic field “reflects the heterogenous nature of the Democratic coalition, whose electorate has many more demographic divisions than the mostly white and middle-class and aging GOP. . .”

Trump may have convinced some Christians that he has their backs, but I think they should be careful. From pardoning unrepentant criminals to separating children from their parents, from denying climate change to soliciting campaign help from foreign governments and much, much more, Trump only has his own interests in mind. Anything he might do for Christians or anyone else is purely transactional, and he would throw anyone over the side in an instant if it benefited him (Hello, Rudy.).

I don’t believe as Hillman does that Democrats are a threat to the liberty of Christians, but I do believe that Trump is an existential threat to our democracy. It is our democracy that will protect Christians and others, not Trump.

Richard MacIndoe, Pueblo

Rose Garden ceremony

to be an annual event

At dusk, Thanksgiving Eve friends and family gathered at the Rose Garden in remembrance of Pueblo’s son, Kevin McCarthy. Kevin’s memory and legacy was honored with the official lighting of the Rose Garden located at the entrance of Roselawn Cemetery. The blessing of the lighting was followed by light refreshments.

This is the first year the Rose Garden has been adorned with lights and it will be an annual tradition always dedicated in someone’s memory. The cemetery gates are closed to the public at dusk but the spectacular view can be viewed from Roselawn Road.

Please drive out during the Christmas season and take the opportunity to view the Rose Garden. It is lit from dusk to 9:30 p.m. Also, please join us at 7 p.m. Friday for the annual Christmas Angel Ceremony. This is a tender moment to experience and is free and open to the public.

Lucille Corsentino, Pueblo

Kudos to Circle K and 7-11

for lower gas prices

Thank you is in order to Circle K and 7-11 on U.S. Highway 50 West.

On Nov. 27, its regular gas price was $2.67 per gallon. We should patronize them and not Loaf 'N Jug with its price at $2.90 per gallon. Competition is what makes America great. This is the reason prices are a lot cheaper up north where Loaf 'N Jug is not the majority of gas stations. Call it greed on the new owners of Loaf 'N Jug’s part.

Do you think new businesses look at the price of gasoline and electricity when they look at moving to Pueblo?

John Starr, Pueblo