S.C bill would ban sex change



surgery for those under 18



A man who climbed an electrical pole in a lightning storm, a tourist who was mauled and eaten by a bear while cuddling up for a selfie, and a security officer who lost his family jewels carrying a loaded weapon in his waistband; what do they all have in common? They have secured a place in history for improving the gene pool by removing themselves from it. They are all Darwin Award winners.

I nominate a whole new collective of people for this prestigious award: the parents who would have their children surgically sterilized in the name of gender identity.

The conservative lawmakers of the South are mistakenly doing what is morally right. In South Carolina, a bill is proposed banning sex change surgery and prescription hormones to anyone under the age of 18. In Georgia, there is a bill in the works that would make it a felony to perform various medically unnecessary genital surgeries on children.

But lawmakers should just chillax. If indeed the nuts do not fall far from the tree, this group of textbook Munchausen Syndrome by proxy parents are doing us all a naturally selective favor.

On the other hand, responsible parents who support their children educationally act now. Send your kids to law school. The crystal ball reveals a slew of lawsuits featuring horribly victimized young adults suing their selfish, attention-seeking parents along with their psycho-surgeons for irreversibly mutilating them in childhood.

Maybe Darwinism passes the religiously conservative litmus test after all.

Kay DuCaine, Pueblo

Chieftain wrongly in sync

with metro district

Speaking as a proud Libertarian, the Chieftain is singing from the same elitist/big brother knows best/condescending/patronizing song sheet as the Pueblo West Metropolitan District. More constructive than the “we need more money” mindset/mantra and trivializing and ridiculing big government/big budget critics, a dispassionate/objective assessment of PWMD’s credibility problem and the underlying issues which drive Pueblo West’s budget and fiscal issues would be far more helpful.

Maybe the problem isn’t that Pueblo West’s sales tax rate is too low, but rather that Pueblo’s is too high.

Why should Pueblo West residents have to comply with The Chieftain's definition of what constitutes “rural?" Why should we have to move?

Pueblo West residents deliberately choose not to live in a city. Sadly, the PWMD just doesn’t want to hear it. If we wanted to live in a city with all the mayors and assistants and bureaucrats, and governmental overhead, and high sales tax, we would have chosen to live in Pueblo or Colorado Springs.

Instead of seeing the rejection of their tax increase de jour as the taxpayers being cheap or uninformed, why can’t/won’t PWMD recognize that taxpayers are saying: Look at your overhead, staffing and workload first?

How much has your workload increased in the last 10 years compared to your client base? If positions remain unfilled, what work has not been done and what is the consequence of it not being done? How many new management positions have been created and filled while worker bee positions remain vacant?

The mirror awaits all of you.

Gordon Carleton, Pueblo West