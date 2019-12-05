In case you hadn’t noticed, the Christmas season has descended upon Pueblo.

There were a number of big events last week, including the lighting of Christmas decorations at the Pueblo County Courthouse and the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo. Those were followed last Saturday night by the Parade of Lights in Downtown Pueblo.

More holiday fun awaits this weekend.

El Pueblo History Museum will hold its Ethnic Christmas Open House Friday afternoon, which features musical performances and traditional holiday foods representing some of the many different cultures that are part of Pueblo’s social fabric.

And if you’re feeling a little adventurous, you could head out to Beulah Sunday afternoon and join the community’s annual search for its Yule log. (The finder — after yelling “halueb!” — gets a triumphant ride back to the Mountain Park pavilion seated atop the log, carried by the unsuccessful log hunters.)

Of course, those activities are just a small sampling of the many holiday-themed events happening in and around Pueblo this month. It probably would be easier to list which businesses and organizations which aren’t having some type of holiday celebration than to name all the ones that are.

In addition to the celebrations, there are lots of opportunities to provide help for the less fortunate.

For example, the Assistance League will hold its annual Holiday Fashion Preview & Gourmet Luncheon Saturday at the Pueblo Convention Center. Activities include boutique shopping and a raffle, with proceeds from the event going to support Operation School Bell, which provides clothing and other items for local children.

Also Saturday, Pueblo Bikers United is scheduled to hold its annual Toy Run, which provides gifts for underprivileged children. Motorcyclists will follow a circuitous route between South and East high schools, with the delivery of collected toys at the end of the ride. People who don’t get a chance to drop off a gift at one of the donation centers set up prior to the event may be able to pass them along to motorcyclists as they travel along the route.

Again, there are too many of these types of charitable functions to list them all in this space. If you’re looking for a way to spread some Christmas cheer, finding a worthy cause looking for help shouldn’t be too difficult this time of year.

Of course, the stress of the season can get to the best of us. There’s so much to do and Dec. 25 sometimes seems to be racing toward us with the speed of a sleigh powered by flying reindeer.

Sadly, Christmas also can be a time when petty disputes take hold. For example, there’s the seemingly never-ending “Merry Christmas” vs. “Happy holidays” debate. Or the recent internet controversy about whether the classic “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” television program includes themes that are considered unsavory in our modern society.

We urge Puebloans to calm down, push past those types of distractions and embrace the good cheer that we’re supposed to feel at Christmas time. This truly can be a magical time of year, if we let it.