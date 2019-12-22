Pueblo is nicknamed the Steel City. But might we also be known as the Meal City?

Among the initiatives Mayor Nick Gradisar has been working on during his first year in office is the Pueblo Food Project, which probably deserves more public attention that it’s gotten to date. The project includes a bunch of ideas for boosting food production efforts in Pueblo.

These include setting up a food processing facility that could be used by local farmers and a commercial kitchen for businesses that don’t have one of their own.

In a meeting with The Pueblo Chieftain editorial board a few days ago, Gradisar said his staff has been putting together a grant proposal that might fund at least some of the ideas that are part of the project. We hope he and the others involved are successful in those efforts.

To our way of thinking, Pueblo has a lot of untapped potential as a hub for agribusinesses. Not all of which is food-related.

With the federal government’s recognition of hemp as a legal product, there’s a huge market for various types of goods derived from the plant. Pueblo is well positioned to be a leader in hemp production. And beyond just raising hemp crops, Pueblo also should be a place where hemp is processed and prepared for market.

We have a lot of food producers in the area, too. From grapes and apples grown to our west in Fremont County to chile and vegetables grown to our east on the St. Charles Mesa, Pueblo is geographically positioned to be a major player in the food production industry.

Not only that, but we're home to the Colorado State Fair, which should expand its mission to offer more educational programs about agriculture throughout the year for everyone from backyard gardeners to commercial farmers. Maybe there's a role for Colorado State University-Pueblo and Pueblo Community College to play as well.

Our farmers would benefit from having a centralized processing facility that could make it easier to reach larger groups of potential customers. It’s been said that the farmers on the mesa tend to mind their own business and aren’t all that interested in pooling their resources to work together.

We don’t know if that’s really true, but it seems like greater cooperation would benefit them all. In addition to streamlining the processing work, our local farmers should be marketing their products together.

We like to poke fun at our neighbors to the south, but New Mexico does a great job of marketing Hatch chile to the rest of the world. If you doubt that, visit other parts of the country where Hatch chiles are a household name and ours are not.

A substantial portion of the Hatch chile marketing is financed through the New Mexico Department of Agriculture. It would make sense for our state officials to direct at least as much marketing funding toward Pueblo’s signature agricultural product, if not more.

Which isn’t to suggest that city and county government should sit back and wait for state officials to carry our chile bushel baskets for us. Devoting time and resources to agribusiness marketing is important for our local economy. We’re hopeful that the Pueblo Food Project will address that issue in a comprehensive way.

It’s important to have diversity within our business community and agribusinesses should be one of our key areas of emphasis. After all, everybody’s got to eat. Why shouldn’t people be eating food grown and processed here?