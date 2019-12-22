I’ve been feeling a little guilty lately. I have lived in a community with a strong Italian heritage for the last two and a half years, and yet I’d never checked out one of the Italian restaurants on Union Avenue.

I’m referring to La Forchetta da Massi, just a breadstick’s throw down Union from the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo.

Before people start flooding my voice mail and inbox, let me say that I’ve been going to Angelo’s Pizza Parlor since the first week I spent in Pueblo. If there’s a better spot in Pueblo for people watching than Angelo’s patio on the riverwalk, I don’t know about it.

But for one reason or another, I’d never made it to La Forchetta. Until last week. My wife and I decided to brave the cold last Wednesday night to see how La Forchetta would stack up against other Pueblo mainstays like La Tronica’s.

Actually, it’s very difficult to compare the two because of the difference in styles. La Forchetta is small enough to be cozy and intimate, but the decor has a distinctly modern feel to it. La Tronica’s has more of an Old World atmosphere.

Although we went there on a weeknight when the weather was less than ideal, there was a pretty good crowd at La Forchetta. We didn’t have a reservation, but we were able to get seats at the bar without having to wait.

The trappings felt pretty authentic. The walls were decorated with tasteful Italian still-life paintings. And even though we were there on a night when both the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche were playing, the big screen television above the bar was showing a video of a walking tour of Florence.

That would be the Florence in Italy, not the one in Colorado. Just in case that needs to be clarified.

Our server quickly brought us a basket full of several different kinds of bread and an oddly shaped receptacle that dispensed balsamic vinegar and olive oil.

“Is that a bong?” my wife asked as we studied the contraption. I had to agree that it bore a striking resemblance to one. But maybe we’ve just been living in Colorado too long.

I ordered some bruschetta as an appetizer. It was tasty and I appreciated the fact that the bread wasn’t too crunchy or difficult to chew. I’ve had plenty of bruschetta that should have been accompanied by a dental appointment card.

For her entree, my wife ordered zuppa al frutti di mare, which is seafood soup. I had a few mouthfuls, which reminded me of a similar dish I had in some fancy place in San Francisco.

My entree was the filetto di malale con peperoni e olive. Not necessarily easy to pronounce, but it’s worth the trouble of ordering it. It’s a dish with pork and tenderloin meat, served in a tomato cream sauce with diced potatoes on the side. I thought it was rich and flavorful, with spicing that complemented the food rather than overwhelming it.

For dessert, we ordered the crostata al formaggio di capra, which, again, is a mouthful. But it’s cheesecake with pairs braised in red wine sauce, so it’s a delicious mouthful.

My wife and I almost always need doggie bags when we eat at restaurants. We didn’t in this case. We both cleaned our plates and yet neither of us left the place hungry.

As far as intangibles go, the service was fast and friendly. And the mood was festive. During the time we were there, the staff came out to two different tables to sing “Happy Birthday to You” in Italian. Which moves La Forchetta ahead of Denny’s on our list of places to go for a birthday meal.

So how authentically Italian was the food? I’m probably the wrong guy to ask.

I’ve been to Italy once, but that was way back when I was 15 years old. The main thing I remember about my dining experiences there was that they served wine to 15-year-olds, with no questions asked.

I don’t consider myself to be a food critic with a highly refined palate, but I do know what I like. And I like La Forchetta.

Even if I had to catch up on what happened in the Nuggets and Avalanche games later.

Blake Fontenay, The Chieftain’s opinion page editor, is new to Pueblo. His column, Pueblo 101, describes what it’s like to see the city through the eyes of a newcomer. To make comments or offer suggestions on what he should try next, email him at bfontenay@chieftain.com.