I would like to take this opportunity to wish the citizens of Pueblo the very best of the holiday season and a prosperous New Year.

In my inaugural address this past February, I told you that Pueblo’s future is bright. I believe that now more than ever after serving as Pueblo’s mayor through 2019. I have had the privilege of attending many community meetings, school events, social events and other activities this year and it has been an honor to meet Pueblo’s citizens and represent the city on each occasion. I will continue my Community Connections meetings in 2020 to make myself available to the public on a regular basis.

2020 will bring exciting new developments for Pueblo as the city works diligently to provide quality services to our citizens. My staff and I are continually working to attract business prospects to and increase the economic viability of our city. Pueblo is a hard-working town and we want to provide employment opportunities to help our community thrive. Thank you to all the employees for their hard work and dedication.

I ask that you join me in remembering those that cannot be home for the holidays because they are serving our country bravely or have made the greatest sacrifice to protect our way of life. Thank you to our service members and their families.

Also, I would like to encourage our community to help the citizens of Pueblo who are less privileged and will face a bleak Christmas. There are many local nonprofit entities that can provide a hand up for those in need and are able to provide a wide variety of assistance with your help. Thank you to our local nonprofits for the tremendous jobs they pour their hearts and souls into all year long.

To all citizens of Pueblo, the holidays are an opportunity for families, friends and loved ones to come together, reflect on cherished memories, make new memories and look forward to the possibilities of 2020.

Merry Christmas and happy New Year.

Nick Gradisar is the mayor of Pueblo.