Like many boys of a certain age growing up in Tennessee, I had a thing for Dolly Parton. One of my favorite songs of hers was “Coat of Many Colors.”

The song’s lyrics told the story of how her mother lovingly stitched together a coat for her out of rags that became one of her most prized possessions. It apparently remained so even after she had achieved great fame and fortune as a singer and actress.

I couldn’t help but think about that story on Christmas Day. As it turned out this year, I ended up without any real firm plans for the holiday. My wife was visiting family in Oklahoma and I was working every day except Wednesday, so I had a big open date on my calendar.

I decided to fill it by volunteering at the community meal organized by Steel City Supporters and the Everybody Counts homeless outreach group. I contacted one of the organizers, who suggested that I show up at First Presbyterian Church that morning and someone would find something for me to do.

Which sounded great to me. If I couldn’t be with family for Christmas, I thought that I needed to be doing something productive rather than sitting at home alone watching movie reruns.

Yet when I arrived at the church that morning, it seemed like I wasn’t really needed. As Jon Pompia noted in his story Thursday, there were about 70 volunteers involved in serving meals for people who could make it to the church and delivering food to those who couldn’t. The whole operation was running like a well-oiled machine.

Everyone already had their assignments, which left me standing around feeling lost as the church doors opened and people began arriving for some food and fellowship. A lot of people did, too. A steady procession made its way through the food line for the first couple of hours, before slacking off slightly toward the end.

One of the other volunteers suggested that I help clear tables after people finished eating, which I was glad to do. However, at least a couple of other volunteers were doing the same job. And a lot of the diners were picking up after themselves, anyway.

That gave me a lot of down time, which I spent people watching. When I pass homeless people on the street, I admit that I often don’t look at them very closely. But this gig gave me an opportunity to really study their faces and imagine what their lives might be like.

The meal attracted dozens of men and women, young and old, of a variety of different ethnic groups. I didn’t really feel like doing interviews that day, but I did my share of watching and listening.

There was a handsome young man who, if dressed a little differently, wouldn’t have looked out of place presiding over a school board meeting or evaluating a loan application at a bank. There was an older man who seemed fascinated with television news and the people who worked in that field. And there was a pretty young woman who came in late and ate alone near the back of the church’s makeshift dining room.

At some point during the festivities, I noticed that my coat wasn’t on the couch where I had laid it down. I searched a couple of other rooms in the building, but couldn’t find it there, either.

After spending about three hours volunteering, I decided to head home, with my coat still MIA. Then I started thinking about what might have happened to it.

Unlike Dolly’s coat, or the one owned by Joseph in the biblical story, mine wasn’t made of many colors. It’s a pretty unremarkable brown. While it wasn’t sewn from rags, it was well used and not exactly a fashion name brand, either.

It’s quite possible that I’ll get a call from someone at the church after this column is published, telling me the coat ended up stashed in a closet somewhere. That’s fine, if that’s how the story ends. Not every Christmas tale wraps up with a bell ringing to signal that Clarence, angel second class, finally has earned his wings.

But as we’re entering the official start of winter, I like the thought that my ratty old coat could be making someone’s life just a little more comfortable. If it is, then it just may be the most meaningful Christmas gift I’ve ever given.

Blake Fontenay, The Chieftain’s opinion page editor, is new to Pueblo. His column, Pueblo 101, describes what it’s like to see the city through the eyes of a newcomer. To make comments or offer suggestions on what he should try next, email him at bfontenay@chieftain.com.