As hard as it is to believe, we’ll be closing the book on another year this week. A lot of people find it useful at this time of year to take stock of what has happened in their lives over the last 12 months, for better and for worse.

It’s also a time of year when some of us make resolutions, vowing to cast aside the mistakes of our past and become the people we always wanted to be.

We’re not suggesting that Pueblo, as a community, needs to come up with its own set of resolutions. Not exactly.

But we do think the new year would be a good time for us to get together and take a good look at what Pueblo is and what we would like for it to become.

We’re talking about what the late President George H.W. Bush described as “the vision thing.” And if 20/20 is the rating for perfect vision, then what better time to talk about the community’s collective vision for itself than the year 2020?

Look, we know how easily such an endeavor could go wrong. A lot of productive time has been lost through the years by people who have spent countless hours in meetings, banging out mission statements for their organizations that don’t amount to a hill of beans.

But there’s a chance that some community “visioning” sessions might generate some productive ideas for Pueblo’s future.

We’ve long been known as the Steel City, a nod to the steel mill that is a linchpin of the area’s economy. With the EVRAZ Rocky Mountain Steel mill still going strong, that industry is going to have a major role in our community for the foreseeable future.

But are we more than a blue-collar industrial town? Do we want to be?

It seems like there are several other sectors of our economy that could be developed more fully, if the political will of local residents is there.

As we noted in an editorial last Sunday, we believe Pueblo could be a bigger player in agribusiness. We’re well positioned geographically and already have a core of food-related businesses from which we could build.

Pueblo also has a lot of potential as a mecca for historical tourism. From the Old West to the days of Prohibition and beyond, we have a colorful history to share with travelers from other parts of the country. What’s missing are businesses that could highlight that history and bring more visitors here.

What else might Pueblo be? A thriving community for retirees? Why not? In spite of the grumblings from some naysayers, Pueblo has a quality of life that might appeal to many new retirees. There are probably steps we could take to make the community more retiree-friendly for the ones who already are here, too.

These are just some of the ideas that we hope will be explored in depth in 2020. We don’t know whether city government, the chamber of commerce or some other organization would be best suited to take the lead in a planning process that would involve people from throughout the region. We just hope the leadership will come from somewhere.

After all, we don’t have much to lose. If we go through that type of process and it produces results, Pueblo would become a better place than it already is. And, looking back 12 months from now, that will seem more valuable than a failed diet or an unused gym membership.