Marijuana lounges

an unhealthy idea

In regard to establishing marijuana lounges in Pueblo where customers may purchase and consume marijuana on the property, I think this is an unwise idea. I know, "Where will out-of-town guests consume their marijuana (safely)?" Think of the tax revenues. But, shouldn't we be more concerned with our neighbor's health?

I don't really know anything about what happens after consuming marijuana, since I don't partake of it. But I've heard and seen things. Either the servers would have to wear masks (if that would help) or just not inhale while working, or they would surely "overdose" after a few short hours. Or, maybe workers' shifts would have to be mandated to only a few hours, with no chance of working longer and ample time between shifts to come down from the high. Unlike a bar, where you don't get drunk from someone else's drinking, in a marijuana lounge, the workers would get a "secondary" high off other's smoke. Unless, no smoking were allowed, only "edibles."

Just some thoughts.

Kimberly Whitney, Pueblo

Kudos to Corwin's

orthopedic center

Recently, I had a total knee replacement at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center and was awed by the professional, caring treatment I received in the Orthopedic Center.

Dr. Michael Van Manen is an extraordinary surgeon and I was one of the first patients to have robotic assisted surgery at Corwin. From admission through surgery and recovery in the orthopedic unit, which included rehab beginning the morning after surgery, my stay at Corwin was far beyond my expectations. Employees such as Virginia, Marty, Belinds, Pam, Doris, Joseph, Elizabeth (food services and the food was wonderful) and Tiffany, worked together to help me start on the road to recovery.

The team at the Centura Center for Orthopedics continued my care after leaving the hospital and I went to physical therapy at their facility, where Ray kept me working hard. His knowledge and expertise, and Brandon's, contributed greatly to my rapid improvement. I can do full squats. I returned to work much faster than expected, and I believe it was because of Dr. Van Manen's skill and the team at Corwin. We are lucky to have such skill and dedication in Pueblo.

Terri Koppin, Pueblo