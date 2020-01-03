Happy New Year

to less robocalls

In August, I submitted a letter to the editor of the Pueblo Chieftain entitled, “Can you hear us, FCC?” Some of my letters get published, some don’t. That particular letter didn’t make print. In it, I describe the long list of messages on my answering machine because I almost stopped answering my phone to avoid the robocalls.

I recounted a repeat call claiming to be the Social Security Administration. This caller repeatedly informed me that my Social Security number had been suspended due to fraudulent activity.

I mentioned in my article that the country of Nigeria was notorious for using many types of fraud to bilk Americans. I also mentioned that at that time, the Federal Trade Commission reported $143 million was stolen by scams from Americans in 2018 alone.

My question for the reader was, “Why are the American people paying agencies like the FTC, FCC, and FBI to do nothing…?”

Well, somebody heard my silent screams. On Dec. 30, President Donald Trump signed the Pallone-Thune TRACED Act, or S. 151. This measure, designed to deter robocalls, adds penalty for violations of prohibitions for certain robocalls. Trump also requires service providers to develop call authentication technologies and mandates the Federal Communications Commission to create rules outlining provider-enabled call blocks.

The bipartisan bill was authored by Republican Sen. John Thune from South Dakota and Democratic Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. of New Jersey.

May the New Year be blessed with less blinking on the machine…

Kay DuCaine, Pueblo

Journalistic ethics

remain at Chieftain

Thank you, Steve (Henson), for Sunday’s (Dec. 29) coherent and thoughtful explanation of the development of the Pueblo Chieftain. For the 22 years I’ve been reading your paper, it seemed intentionally biased toward the right, so I welcome the shuffle left toward the center where any paper practicing honest journalistic ethics should remain, especially when it is the major publication for the whole Pueblo community. I appreciate your journalistic integrity and courage.

Rev. Gary Weaver, Pueblo West

