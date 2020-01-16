Following recent news about Pueblo’s crime statistics has been a bit like riding a roller coaster at the Colorado State Fair.

First, there was Mayor Nick Gradisar’s “State of the City” address, in which he informed us that serious crime in Pueblo was down 16 percent last year. However, we didn’t have long to bask in that bit of good news before the Federal Bureau of Investigation released a report suggesting that Pueblo was, statistically speaking, Colorado’s “most dangerous” city.

So which is it? Actually, both can be true. The FBI’s numbers were from 2018, while Gradisar was talking about the change in reported crimes over the last 12 months.

Still, even with the recent decrease, it doesn’t sound great to be at the top of the FBI’s list for violent crimes on a per-capita basis.

There are some important points to remember here. First and foremost, statistics can be misleading. It may well be that Pueblo ranks comparatively higher than other Colorado cities because our police are more thorough in their reporting methods than some of their counterparts.

And it’s not just as simple as whether a crime is reported or not. How it’s reported matters, particularly when it comes to determining whether an offense is serious.

Here’s an example: One of our editorial board members, while living in a city outside of Colorado years ago, repeatedly had the roof of his convertible slashed. He called the police each time it happened. And each time, the police reported the incidents as vandalism, even though it was clear that whoever slashed the car’s roof also got inside and rummaged through the map pockets, console and glove box in search of valuables.

Why does that matter? Because vandalism is considered a less serious crime than attempted burglary. So it’s easy to see how a police department could use creative reporting methods to downplay the number of serious crimes within its jurisdiction.

That’s not an excuse to dismiss the FBI’s numbers as irrelevant, though. Clearly, Pueblo police were reporting statistics because crimes did, in fact, occur. Police shouldn’t become complacent in their crime fighting efforts, just as citizens shouldn’t become complacent about reporting suspicious activity that they see.

It’s also important to watch emerging trends, rather than just taking a single year’s numbers out of context. Sgt. Franklyn Ortega, a spokesman for the Pueblo Police Department, said the city’s crime rate has been dropping by double-digit percentages for the last three years.

Let’s not kid ourselves: How we compare to other cities in this regard does matter. It can have an impact on economic development and tourism, among other things, as well as our overall self image as a community.

When we’re trying to tell the story of Pueblo to people who live in other places, we’re losing the battle when we have to give long explanations about why crime statistics don’t mean what they appear to mean.

Still, there’s a simpler way to look at this: Where would you feel safer walking at 10 o’clock on a Friday night — Pueblo’s Union Avenue, Tejon Street in Colorado Springs, or the 16th Street Mall in Denver? Because if you’re approached by someone who means to do you harm, waving around a copy of the FBI’s report isn’t going to save you.