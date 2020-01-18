We are seeing lots of information from Black Hills Energy these days on television and in the news. The latest push is from a campaign called Pueblo C.A.R.E.S., which is calling itself a grassroots movement. The chair is Steve Welchert, chief executive officer of The Welchert Company, a political action company in Denver.

This political marketing front is funded with contributions from Black Hills and clearly is disseminating fear and misinformation in favor of Black Hills.

Anti-municipalization campaigns come from the playbook of the Edison Electric Institution, a think tank organized to aid investor-owned utilities. The IOU uses pro-IOU consultants to present the interests of the utility in feasibility studies, opinion pieces, legal consultants and public marketing.

Black Hills used Concentric Engineering Associate for its feasibility study. Concentric is a known supporter of IOUs. Black Hills has hired Ken Salazar as its lobbyist against municipalization, Jill Tietjen for opinion pieces, and now The Welchert Company for marketing.

It is ironic that we, the bill payers, are funding these expensive efforts against our own interests.

Black Hills calls public power a government takeover. It is not. The franchise agreement says Pueblo can choose to "off ramp" at the 10-year point. It’s exercising an option in our agreement. Similar to a company deciding it can lower product cost by changing from a contractor to doing the work itself.

Black Hills promoted helping the Pueblo economy by offering low rates to AX2, a data center company. The company said it would provide many good-paying jobs. It did not happen.

Public power would provide all Pueblo businesses lower rates.

Black Hills argues that the Phase 2 EES study savings by using wholesale electricity at a 70 percent renewable mix is wrong. Even though the cost was determined by multiple RFIs from independent power producers. Other utilities like Colorado Springs might use IPPs to lower rates as they move away from coal.

Pueblo’s Electric Utility Commission has completed and unanimously endorsed the phase 2 feasibility study. Black Hills customers within Pueblo county would save a minimum of 12 percent, which includes the cost of buying the distribution system. A nonprofit public utility enterprise would be formed, not run by the city government.

San Isabel Electric Association has proposed a similar arrangement, where it would run the operations and maintenance, that will save customers 15 percent. SIEA would hire all the local Black Hills employees that serve Pueblo.

The bottom line is that a public power utility can run the utility, give us local control, buy electricity at a significant savings on the wholesale market and serve the true interests of the Pueblo community.

Anything Black Hills can do, public power can do at lower cost. Public power has access to lower cost financing for capital investment than Black Hills. Public power will focus on customer interests rather than Black Hills shareholders.

Pueblo is in a unique situation because we have SIEA ready to help with the new public power utility’s operations. This significantly lowers the startup cost and risk.

If you do the math, it is clear that Public Power is best for Pueblo. This was concluded by the EUC/EES studies, by our mayor, by SIEA, by Pueblo’s Energy Future, by the Bring Power Home 2020 campaign and others.

The proprietary CEA feasibility study was purchased by Black Hills Energy to attempt to obscure the objective findings of the EES study conducted specifically to provide an unbiased estimate of the probably costs of municipalization.

This leads us back to the main issue: Do you trust Black Hills? The Black Hills corporate team in South Dakota who really run the operation haven’t changed. They still will invest, invest and invest to get their guaranteed return on investment, even when it’s not in the best interest of customers.

Our bills will always increase over time, despite Black Hills' current proposal to freeze rates for five years. The Black Hills team in Denver will always pursue with the Public Utilities Commission what is best for Black Hills shareholders over their customers. It’s what for-profit IOU monopolies do.

We are going to get inundated with media ads from Black Hills to confuse the truth.

The misinformation and fear are going to accelerate. Groups promoting Public power doesn’t have the same funding to counter this effort. What we do have is the public’s interest at heart and true grassroots support of Puebloans.

The grass is greener on the public power side.

Ken Danti is a member of Pueblo’s Energy Future and the Bring Power Home 2020 campaign.