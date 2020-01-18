Dear Residents of Pueblo:

We in Boulder understand that folks in Pueblo are considering an attempt to municipalize the electric distribution network in your city. In Boulder, we have been working at that for a decade now.

We launched our municipalization effort in Boulder in 2010 when we ended our franchise with our regulated provider, Xcel Energy, so that we could seek what we then believed would be greener, less expensive electricity, with greater local control. We understand that Pueblo has similar ambitions as you consider launching your own municipal utility.

So, while I do not speak for my colleagues on the Boulder City Council or anyone in Boulder other than myself, please allow me to share with you how the municipalization endeavor has gone for us over the last 10 years.

When we launched the effort in 2010, our experts predicted that even if Xcel resisted this change (which they have), we could get the necessary regulatory approvals, condemn Xcel’s assets in court and stand up our own municipal utility by 2017. As things have grown increasingly difficult for us, that target date slipped to 2019, then 2021, then 2023.

Currently, our city staff believes that Boulder might be able to have its own electric utility by 2025, under a best-case scenario.

Why has it taken so long? In addition to understandable resistance from Xcel, we’ve made a lot of mistakes along the way.

For example, we assumed that Boulder could take all of the distribution network in and around the city. As it turns out, for legal reasons, we can’t condemn network elements, like substations, poles, and wires, that sit outside the city limits. Nor can we force out-of-city residents to buy electricity from the city.

Understanding those legal limits has delayed our network design and have increased the cost to separate the in-city network from the out-of-city network from our original estimate of $10 million to $110 million, over and above the cost of actually buying the network itself.

You can evaluate whether Pueblo may face similar challenges.

On top of that, we have had to file three separate actions before the Colorado Public Utilities Commission and three separate condemnation lawsuits in court. We’ve had lots of other litigation and legal appeals along the way.

It has been expensive. Through two tax votes, one in 2011 and a renewal and increase in 2017, Boulder residents gave the city a $30 million budget to spend on lawyers and engineers for the municipalization undertaking. So far, the city has spent $23 million of that.

Our city staff anticipates that we will exhaust the last of that tax money sometime next year, well before we are through the legal and regulatory process. And even if we can “borrow” some money from our police, library and parks budgets to get us through to the end, the cost of actually buying, separating and standing up the new municipal utility is daunting.

Our city staff’s current estimate is that the total cost will be no less than $318 million, possibly much more. All of that is yet to be determined in lawsuits, regulatory actions and engineering studies over the next several years.

It is clear that Boulder has made mistakes that others following us could avoid. Indeed, in a recent report that your city received setting forth what Pueblo would need to do to municipalize, Boulder was mentioned 47 times. If you decide to move forward with municipalization, Pueblo will undoubtedly learn from Boulder’s mistakes and do things differently.

Our residents are growing weary of the delay, the costs and the lack of meaningful climate action, especially considering the recent steps taken by our state Legislature and Xcel itself. And one of our largest employers is threatening to leave Boulder over concerns about the reliability of a municipal utility.

It’s likely that Boulder will have a referendum on municipalization on our ballot this November. I wouldn’t be surprised if our residents tell us to give up the endeavor.

Folks in Boulder would not presume to suggest how Pueblo should handle its affairs. Your community has motivations and capacities that undoubtedly are different from ours. But as you approach this important decision, I would urge you to carefully examine the challenges that Boulder has faced over the last decade and not underestimate the costs or the time of such an undertaking. Many of us now regret having gone down this path.

Do with that as you wish.

Sincerely yours,

Bob Yates

Mayor pro tem, Boulder