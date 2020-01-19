If news about the Major League Baseball cheating scandal has been getting you down, here’s a welcome antidote: There’s reason for optimism about the future of baseball at the local level.

Earlier this month, the Pueblo County Commission hired Greg LaSage as the new general manager at Runyon Sports Complex. Under his leadership, there could be big improvements coming to what already is one of our community’s best amenities.

LaSage is an ex-jock who also has a track record of experience running sports facilities. That experience really means more than how many home runs he hit when he played at Runyon as a kid.

One of his goals is to build more fields at Runyon, including some for other sports. That’s a good idea to broaden the complex’s overall appeal for boys and girls.

Also, LaSage would like to open an indoor baseball training facility, which could be particularly helpful for promising young players who want to prepare for careers in college baseball or possibly even the professional ranks.

Other changes around the complex may be coming, too. Commissioner Chris Wiseman would like to see the area around Runyon Lake cleared out and developed as a camping area for people with recreational vehicles. That makes sense because it would A) put some of the city’s scarce waterfront property to better use and B) give families visiting from out of town for sports tournaments at Runyon another affordable lodging option.

Wiseman said there also will be improvements made to road access and signage directing people to Runyon.

That’s important because even though the sports complex is located on the edge of downtown, there aren’t a lot of signs directing people on how to get there. And if you’re not careful when you’re driving to Runyon, you might end up on an Interstate 25 entrance ramp by mistake.

Longtime residents may not see those as big problems. After all, some will say, if you live here, you should know where Runyon is. But that kind of thinking ignores the fact that new people do move to Pueblo from time to time. And many of the people attending tournaments at the complex are coming from other cities.

When people are trying to spend money in our community, it’s not a particularly smart business practice to send them on a scavenger hunt for our local baseball fields.

The best part about all this, from Wiseman’s perspective, is that there’s actually money available to make some of these improvements, thanks to the 1A ballot issue voters approved several years ago.

No question, we all should be concerned about a recent audit report that highlighted shoddy recordkeeping and improper spending practices at Runyon under its previous management.

Pueblo County Manager Sabina Genesio said accounting safeguards have been put in place to prevent those types of problems from cropping up again. Time will tell on that, but we’re inclined to give Genesio and her staff the benefit of a doubt.

For now, Runyon’s future looks as bright as a sunny day in the bleachers. Let’s play two.