Spring in Colorado is more than just a time when migratory birds return to our state. It’s also a season when graduation caps fly into the air.

Last year was a particularly crowded one for Centennial State airspace, as the statewide high school graduation rate reached 81.1 percent. That’s the highest the rate has been in nine years.

Pueblo city and county schools are no exception to this. In fact, according to the data released by the Colorado Department of Education, our two local school districts actually are churning out a higher percentage of graduates than the state average.

Pueblo School District 60 had a graduation rate last year of 81.8 percent, which was the same as the year before, but an improvement from the 2017 rate of 79 percent. In all three of those years, D60’s numbers have been above the state’s average.

Pueblo County School District 70 is doing even better, in terms of graduation percentages. Last year’s rate was 92.2 percent, up from 89.2 percent in 2018 and 85 percent in 2017.

Graduation rates aren’t the only statistical category in which D60 and D70 are seeing positive outcomes.

According to the Department of Education, the state’s dropout rate was 2 percent. In D60, the dropout rate fell to 1.6 percent last year from 2.5 percent the year before. For D70, the dropout rate was only 0.6 percent, down from 0.8 percent the year before.

The graduation and dropout rates are very encouraging, particularly in a state where many school districts have far more financial resources than D60 and D70.

The dropout rates are important because obviously it’s pretty difficult for school districts to educate students who are no longer attending classes. And of course the graduation rates suggest that the students who stay in school are completing all of their required work with satisfactory grades.

No reason to complain about any of that. That’s all very promising, as far as it goes.

However, we do have to throw in a couple of words of caution. When we get new data about test scores, educators are quick to point out that those scores aren’t the only measure of school performance. Educators are particularly enthusiastic about making that point when the test scores are disappointing.

Well, if test scores don’t provide a complete view of how schools are doing, then neither do graduation rates. At least not without some further context.

If school districts are moving students through grades, assembly line-style, and pushing them out the door when they’re scheduled to graduate, those students may or may not be ready to handle the next chapters in their lives. The true measure of a good education is how well it prepares students for college or work following graduation.

Short of tracking the number of students who need college prep classes following graduation, or monitoring students’ post-graduation employment rates, it would be tough to measure that type of academic success. So we rely on the statistics that are available.

We’ll never complain about high graduation rates or low dropout rates for our local schools. However, it is important to keep those rates in perspective and not build them up to be the be-all, end-all of educational performance in our community.