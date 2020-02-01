I find it interesting and somewhat surreal to find myself writing yet another guest column to once again defend the Pueblo Smoke Free Act that was passed by Pueblo voters 17 years ago. I had written quite a few of these columns in years past.

It was the issue I first worked on that formed my interest in our local political system. It is an ordinance that eventually became state law and has served our community well to protect against the dangers of secondhand smoke, of all types and varieties.

Nevertheless, here we are, and the public should be aware that recent changes to Colorado law have provided local governments with the ability to opt in for the licensing of marijuana hospitality lounges that would allow public pot smoking to occur in almost any city business. If our city were to opt in for this new law, people could openly consume, smoke or vape marijuana in almost any type of business, including restaurants, book stores, spas, retail stores and almost any other business that could obtain a city license for on premise cannabis use. The only real restriction is that smokers can't be seen from outside.

The difference between Pueblo and some of the other cities considering this option is that Pueblo voters already banned public indoor smoking back in 2003. The Pueblo Smoke Free Air Act was one of the first ordinances of its kind in Colorado and has been recognized nationally by the American lung, cancer and heart associations, and in national publications like the New York Times and Time magazine.

It also has been referenced in a variety of major medical journals from around the world. Pueblo’s ordinance repeatedly has been acknowledged for its comprehensive definition of smoking that protects the pubic and employees from the dangers of all types of secondhand smoke.

The ordinance was upheld by Pueblo voters in two separate elections. The city charter forbids the City Council from amending or abolishing an ordinance that has been enacted by a vote of the people. The council and mayor have sworn oaths to uphold our city charter, so this is no small issue. If the mayor or council attempt to bypass the Pueblo Smoke Free Air Act without a vote of the people, it would be an overreach of their authority and illegal for them to do so. Any changes to this ordinance must be voted on in a municipal election.

Scientifically speaking, there simply is no safe level of exposure to secondhand smoke of any kind, and this is why the Pueblo Smoke Free Air Act defines smoking in a particularly precise way: “Smoking means inhaling, exhaling, burning or carrying any lighted cigar, cigarette, pipe, weed, plant or other combustible substance in any manner or in any form.” This definition clearly includes plants, weeds and any combustible substances in any manner or any form — and that would also include smoke from marijuana plants.

Mayor Nick Gradisar’s opinion that the ordinance doesn’t speak specifically to marijuana should be seen by Pueblo voters, who adopted this ordinance, as nothing more than a smokescreen. In my view, he is simply beholden to the industry that helped him get elected by donating to his campaign. I believe that he now feels obligated to pay the industry back by pushing the marijuana smoking lounge agenda in our city.

I have been hearing from downtown businesses that are very concerned about this proposal. Fortunately, the idea seems to have received a rather cool response from law enforcement, the medical community, Pueblo County, the chamber of commerce and downtown businesses owners.

The fact is that we worked very hard to make our downtown into a family-friendly atmosphere, especially along the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo. There is no denying that allowing marijuana smoking lounges will change the dynamic of our downtown. In my view, it will not be a change for the better and should not occur without first asking the voters who adopted this smoke-free law back in 2003.

I urge you to stand with me in support of Pueblo’s popular smoke-free air act by contacting your city and county elected officials to ask them to respect the will of Pueblo voters and not to allow marijuana smoking or vaping in our public places and workplaces. Please like and share our Facebook group: @smokefreepueblo to get involved.

Chris Nicoll is a former member of the Pueblo City Council.