Since being appointed United States Small Business Administration regional administrator by President Donald Trump in January 2017, I have had the honor to be a part of one of the most successful economic development teams in government. For the first 16 months of my tenure, I had the pleasure to represent the SBA and work on policies that better serve America’s entrepreneurs.

I am once again excited by the prospect of working under Jovita Carranza, an experienced business executive and public servant who just recently was confirmed by the United States Senate and now serves as the 26th administrator of the SBA. Administrator Carranza will proudly lead the SBA as the only federal agency exclusively dedicated to assisting small business owners and entrepreneurs in starting, growing and expanding their businesses.

This is Administrator Carranza’s second tenure at the SBA. She served in President George W. Bush's administration as deputy administrator from 2006 to 2009. President Trump nominated Carranza to lead the SBA while she was serving as the 44th treasurer of the United States.

Administrator Carranza’s experience includes a remarkable 30-year career with United Parcel Service, where she began as an hourly dock worker, rose to oversee operations in Latin America and the Caribbean, and ultimately retired as the highest-ranking Latina in the company’s history.

During her testimony before the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Carranza discussed her hands-on experience in the private sector, public service and the life-changing potential of entrepreneurship. She stated that: “Throughout my life — as a young girl in a working-class community, as an executive leader at a global company and as a government official — I’ve seen the transformative power entrepreneurship can have on individuals, communities and the global economy.”

The new year brings many good changes to the SBA in our region and across the nation. Administrator Carranza intends to put an emphasis on opening more doors for women and entrepreneurs in under-served communities, including military families and veterans.

She also plans to prioritize disaster preparedness. The administrator also will continue to be a champion for policies such as opportunity zones, a powerful vehicle for bringing economic growth and job creation to the American communities that need them the most.

These areas of emphasis complement the president’s priorities of continued economic growth and prosperity. With Administrator Carranza at the helm of SBA, I’m confident we’ll be able to build on the success of the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, the China phase one trade deal and the 50-year record low unemployment rate.

The SBA has been very fortunate to have two highly successful women as administrators during President Trump’s first term. I am proud to serve under Administrator Carranza and look forward to implementing her policies and objectives over the coming months. Administrator Carranza, welcome to the SBA!

Dan Nordberg serves as the United States Small Business Administration’s Region VIII administrator and is based in Denver. He oversees the agency’s programs and services in Colorado, Montana, Utah, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.