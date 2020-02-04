Colorado is blessed with world class state parks that offer excellent hiking, biking, mountain climbing, bird watching, rafting and so much more. Each year, our parks host 15 million visitors, many of them wildlife federation members.

We fish the gold medal waters of the Arkansas Headwaters and Spinney Mountain and Eleven Mile reservoirs. We hunt waterfowl at Barr Lake and Jackson Lake. We cross country ski at State Forest State Park, we camp with our families at Golden Gate and rock climb at El Dorado Canyon.

Many of these parks are the only easily accessible wild places close to the urban centers of our state. They allow people who otherwise might not be able to engage in outdoor recreation to enjoy Colorado’s unparalleled natural treasures.

Last year, our members were thrilled with the news that 19,200 acres around Fishers Peak and the Crazy French Ranch near Trinidad would become the state’s 42nd state park. The landscape is filled with gorgeous mesas, grasslands, volcanic cliffs, canyons and the iconic 9,633-foot flat-topped Fishers Peak.

Converting this area to a state park means that for the first time, the public will be able to access these lands, which are filled with deer, elk and bears. As a state park, it will be open to hiking, biking, camping, hunting and fishing. The new park will also become an important economic engine for all of Las Animas County, generating jobs and revenue.

Fishers Peak State Park is scheduled to open early next year. The first phase of development will include 23 miles of multi-use, non-motorized trails, picnic areas, parking, wildlife viewing areas and wildlife habitat improvements. To fund this new park and to make critically needed repairs at the other existing state parks, a bipartisan group of state lawmakers is sponsoring legislation to ensure these state treasures are maintained to meet the growing demand for outdoor recreation, while protecting important wildlife habitats and migration routes.

Our state parks have not gotten an infusion of capital improvement money in more than a decade. During that time, the parks have seen record numbers of visitors, which also means record wear and tear. Visitor centers, roads, trails and other infrastructure are in desperate need of maintenance.

It’s long past time to make the investment in these places that we all cherish. Ten million dollars is a small price to pay to create a new state park and ensure the vitality of the other 41. Our state parks contribute $1.2 billion to our economy and priceless opportunities for our families.

Please let your state representatives and senators know that you want them to support the State Parks Improvement Bill (Senate bill 20-003). Our state parks provide us with recreation, wildlife education, business opportunities and a way to connect with the great outdoors.

Our parks are too important to let them crumble and decay. Please make sure our grand park system is nurtured and sustained so that our children and grandchildren can continue to enjoy our state’s abundant wildlife, wild lands and outdoor recreation opportunities.

Aaron Kindle is the senior manager for Western sporting campaigns for the National Wildlife Federation. Suzanne O’Neill is the executive director of the Colorado Wildlife Federation.